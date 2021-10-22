More dairies in South Dakota not only means more milk production. It also means there’s a need for more dairy workers.

The number of cows in South Dakota increased from 127,000 in 2019 to 140,000 in 2020. In a nationwide labor shortage, finding dependable employees to keep growing dairy operations running has become tricky.

Those that do come to work are increasingly Spanish-speaking immigrants from places such as Mexico and Guatemala, though other Central and South American nations are represented as well.

“People say they’re stealing American jobs. Find me one person who wants to work as hard as they do,” said Amanda Odegaard.

Odegaard is the business manager for Hilltop Dairy just outside Elkton, South Dakota. The majority of Hilltop’s 24 employees immigrated from Central and South America.

Hilltop’s employee roster isn’t unusual. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 48% of those working in the livestock industry are foreign-born individuals.

At Hilltop, much like most other dairies, employees work a 12-hour shift, some requesting to work six or seven days a week.

“They show up and they work hard,” Odegaard said. “They want a good life for their families, just like you and I and they’re willing to work for it.”

Felipe Huerta emigrated from Mexico in the early 2000s. He has worked at Hilltop for 14 years. He started on the milking floor and now is the farm’s breeder.

“It is a better life here,” he said.

Huerta said he came not only because of better job opportunities, but also because of the danger that exists in his home country.

“I saw people shot in the streets. Children shot in the streets. All because of the (drug) cartels,” he said.

“People send their kids over the border out of desperation,” Odegaard said.

While he’s not worried about being shot in the street in Elkton, life in the U.S. hasn’t always been easy. Heurta says he didn’t know English when he arrived. Even after learning the language, he wasn’t always warmly welcomed.

“Some people seemed angry, but it’s getting better,” he said.

Heurta isn’t alone in feeling isolated in his adopted country. Athena Ramos led a team at the University of Nebraska-Omaha that recently received a grant from the Central Plains Dairy Foundation.

The grant money was used to conduct a study titled “Community Welcoming and Integration in Rural South Dakota.”

The study interviewed 36 Latino dairy workers and conducted a written survey with 222 established community members and 14 community leaders, all located in Beresford, Centerville or Viborg.

The study asserted, “Sense of community is a feeling that members have of belonging, a feeling that members matter to one another and to the group, and a shared faith that members’ needs will be met through their commitment to be together.”

Ramos’ team found that while 70% of community members felt they were doing a good job at welcoming the immigrant dairy employees, 73% of the immigrants say they struggled with a sense of community.

Some, like Maristela Rovai, an assistant professor and dairy extension specialist at South Dakota State University, are working at lowering that number, trying to ensure their new neighbors feel truly welcomed and find a sense of community.

Rovai worked with South Dakota 4-H and the Department of Education to create Semillas, Spanish for “seed,” a program that works with Latino dairy employees’ children and youth to help them embrace their heritage, gain a sense of community, and appreciate their parents’ jobs.

Rovai also says she’s seen lots of positivity come from children of immigrants who get involved with organizations such as the Brookings Multicultural Center and the Boys and Girls Club.

“These programs help families learn all the resources our communities can provide and help them adapt,” she said.

Communities including Brookings and Beresford have created English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. Odegaard said many of her employees attend an ESL class.

“A lot of the employees and other people say they feel like they need to learn English so they’re not outcasts,” she said.

But because the language barrier goes both ways, Odegaard and several community members in Ramos’ study say that while it’s important for the immigrants to learn English, they are also working on learning Spanish.

“I think it’s just as important as English anymore.” Odegaard said. “I don’t think people realize how important it is that we should be learning Spanish.

Her kids, who frequently play around the dairy after school, have started to pick up some of the language, she said, both from being around the dairy and also going to community picnics where many Hispanic families, including Hilltop employees, gather to “break bread together.”

For Odegaard, coming together makes the immigration issue personal.

“Once it becomes personal, you don’t see them as ‘the other.’ We’re all just people,” she said.

Ramos has seen this in her studies as well.

“Once people in the communities get to know their new neighbors and actually start talking to them, they find out they’re not so different,” Ramos said. “They all want to put their families first and want to have a good life.”

Huerta, Odegaard and Ramos all say they would like to see more community events where those who have lived in their hometowns all their lives and those who have immigrated recently can come together and really get to know one another.

“We’re going to be here and they’re going to be here, so it’s important to find an understanding,” Huerta said.

Ramos said programs like Welcoming America are a great resource for rural communities looking to bridge the gap between life-long citizens and recent immigrants. Some communities have a full-time ambassador to help everyone navigate the process.

Ramos believes it’s important for rural communities to do this not only to foster community but for the future of small towns.

“Immigrants may be the life source to keep some of these small towns afloat,” she said. “Some of the small towns that were dying are now starting to see a little bit of revitalization.”

Businesses like Maria’s Cafe in Centerville and Beresford are an important part of that revitalization. Melissa Whiddon drove from Viborg on a recent weekday just to meet a friend for lunch.

“Maria’s (in Centerville) is the only restaurant for miles. This place gets packed and does a great business,” she said.

Maria Martinez was born in Mexico, but now makes her home in Beresford. She opened Maria’s a few years ago says it’s been a great experience.

“My husband came here to work at the dairy,” she said. “When we got here there were only two other Spanish-speaking families.”

Now, she says, more and more families are coming to the area because it’s so welcoming.

“It’s a small town so even if they don’t speak English, everyone always says hi to everyone,” she said.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

