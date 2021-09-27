 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall forage residue options
top story
Forage Minute

Fall forage residue options

Residue cattle.jpg

Grazing is a great way to use residue as forage and build soil health at the same time.

 USDA NRCS-SD photo

Fall harvest provides many valuable forage options for ag. producers. For some growers, early high moisture corn harvest is providing strong basis prices. Others may be harvesting whole plants as corn silage; while still others may be waiting for dry down to sell grain into the cash markets.

For those planning to harvest corn as grain, baled stalks offer another income source along with potential forage stalk grazing. Final corn harvest decisions will likely depend on your harvesting equipment available; cashflow needs; feed inventory; and projected forage needs and supply.

Our Nebraska Extension Forage Team encourages crop managers to consider the following in your economic and forage harvest plans. Since corn leaves detach from the stalks within one to two months after harvest and may blow out of fields; so timely baling and/or grazing soon after harvest is highly recommended to save your valuable corn leaf residue. UNL research indicates that for every 40 bushels per acre of grain production, corn residue production will average about 1 ton per acre.

Ideally, about 2 tons of residue should be remain in the field after baling corn stalks to reduce erosion. Also, avoid taking residue cover from fields with slopes higher than 5%; or leave at least half the residue cover to reduce soil erosion along with wind and water.

In corn-soybean rotations, corn stalks harvests are recommended every four years to maintain soil health while still providing additional forage income in a grain sales system.

More baling crop residues research information is available on both our cropwatch.unl.edu and beef.unl.edu websites.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grazing for interseeding
Livestock

Grazing for interseeding

Pastures and hay meadows provide higher quality feed, are more productive, and require fewer inputs when they have good forage legumes growing…

So much more than chiropractic
Beef

So much more than chiropractic

Veterinary care and chiropractic care should go hand in hand, says our Vet Report. "If you are taking your horses and cattle to a lay chiropractor, you’re missing out on 90% of what could be going on with your animal."

Anthrax impacts on the herd
Beef

Anthrax impacts on the herd

For many hearing the term anthrax immediately brings to mind stories of people being poisoned via biological warfare. However, this disease oc…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News