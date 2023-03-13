It is so fun to hear from my readers! I got a request to do a small ruminant withdrawal times chart like I did for cattle. Interestingly enough, small ruminants do not have very many FDA approved drugs with designated withdrawal times which makes this task tricky.

Few drug choices

It can be very frustrating trying to find a drug that has an approved dosage, route of administration, and meat withdrawal time for small ruminants. The reason we have limited FDA approved choices is because small ruminants are considered a minor species. Minor species indicates that there is not a large enough U.S. market for drug companies to invest in the millions of dollars of research to make these drugs FDA approved.

Importance of FARAD

Because of the limited data on meat withdrawal times for small ruminants, we have to look to FARAD for many of these dates. The Food Animal Residue Avoidance Databank (FARAD) has a public database where you can look up meat withdrawal times.

If you cannot find a date, ask your veterinarian to submit a request for the date. Remember that you need to have a very close working relationship with your veterinarian so that they can prescribe drugs in an extra-label manner for your herd.

Extra-label drugs

A veterinarian may decide to use a drug in an extra-label manner if there are no approved treatment options available, if the health of the animal is threatened, or if failure to treat the animal would result in suffering or death.

As with any drug prescription, the producer needs to have a current veterinary-client-patient relationship. This is so important as there is a zero-tolerance policy for drug residues in our meat. It is up to you as the producer to insure you are sending animals to slaughter that have had enough time lapse between treatment and harvest.

Disclaimer

These charts give you an estimate of the meat withdrawal times. You’ll notice that sometimes the sheep or goat dates are not listed; in these cases, contact FARAD. Always consult with your veterinarian before administering any medications.

IM= intramuscular. SQ= subcutaneous.