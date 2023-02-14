During a healthy year, at the Pease Creek Colony can raise and ship out more than a quarter million turkeys.

2022 was not a healthy year.

Avian flu, the pesky culprit behind skyrocketing egg prices and holiday turkey shortages, hit the Hutterite near Lake Andes in southern South Dakota twice last year.

The first time was in February 2022 when the colony had to cull 72,000 nearly finished turkeys. The devastating disease hit again on Nov. 26, 2022, resulting in the loss of 48,000 birds.

The operation is still recovering from the November round.

Both the poult and finishing barns sat empty for more than six weeks.

It wasn’t until the second week of January when the farm finally got in 24,000 new poults. More are expected toward the end of February, Cornell Hofer said.

Hofer assists with much of the turkey care on the Hutterite colony nestled in the rolling hills between Lake Andes and Geddes, South Dakota.

Unfortunately, he knows the situation at Pease Creek isn’t an isolated incident.

Of the 91 Hutterite colonies in South Dakota, nearly 70% of them raise turkeys. Over half of those colonies were impacted by avian flu at least once in 2022, Hofer said, resulting in the culling of hundreds of thousands of turkeys and chickens.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that avian flu has wreaked havoc on poultry producers.

In 2015, the disease impacted most poultry producers in Iowa.

This time, it’s a nationwide pandemic, said Kris Kohl, field agricultural engineer at Iowa State University.

Since January, more than 58 million wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry and backyard or hobbyist flocks have either died as a result of avian flu or had to be culled because of it, a report from the Centers for Disease Control said.

Infections have been present in 47 states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates 5.4 million turkeys were culled throughout 2022 due to the virus.

The disease is believed to be spread through migratory waterfowl, with snow geese the primary suspect.

Generally, when snow geese are infected, they are able to survive it, Kohl said.

“It’s kind of rare that it actually kills the migratory birds. It’s not a very high percentage that actually die. It may be 1% of those that catch it die,” he said.

But in 2022, even the geese were dying in droves.

Kohl said some states’ fish and wildlife personnel were even finding dead eagles that had died due to ingesting the meat of an infected waterfowl.

“If they contaminate a farm, it’s a disaster,” Kohl said.

USDA mandates that if a case is found in even one bird in one poultry barn, all poultry within a six mile radius of that barn must be culled.

When the disease hits, it’s disheartening to see but easy to recognize, Hofer said.

The birds become lethargic. They cut back on water consumption. They cut back on the feed a bit.

“It’s pretty obvious as the days go on,” Hofer said.

The disease affects the birds’ organs and lungs, slowly shutting them down.

There’s a pretty much 100% mortality rate, Hofer said.

Then there’s the contagious nature of the virus.

“You have 10 one day and the next day you come in and there’s like 30,” Hofer said.

When he suspects a case of avian flu, he sends a bird to South Dakota State University’s Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory. Once confirmed, the USDA provides guidelines for next steps, with culling generally the end result.

Once their flocks are culled, producers have two options for safe disposal: burial or composting.

Pease Creek composted its culled birds, which is the better of the two options, Kohl said.

During the composting procedure, the temperature gets very high very quickly so it kills the pathogens.

The other benefit of composting the birds is that when the process is complete, the nutrients can be spread over fields and wider areas rather than being concentrated in one burial spot.

When buried, the virus may survive in a cold, wet environment, though Kohl said as long as the burial site is covered and nothing can get to it, such as a coyote, then burial should be fine method of disposal.

Though the virus is microscopic, it clearly can cause significant damage, making prevention not only important, but vital.

Pease Creek has standard preventative practices, such as donning coverings over shoes and swapping them out every time one leaves and re-enters the facility. With the severity of the disease, farm operators have started to include some additional preventative measures.

Most notably, they’re trying to keep the migratory waterfowl away from their barn areas.

“We’re trying to keep the geese away,” Hofer said.

They’ve also stepped up disinfecting protocol in the barns.

The spread of avian flu is particularly bad during fall and spring waterfowl migration, simply given the increase of birds in the sky.

As the birds fly over the barns, their droppings fall to the barn and surrounding areas below. If it lands on the roof, rain may wash it through a ventilation fan.

If it lands on the ground, individuals may unknowingly step in it, walk into the barn and transmit it that way. That is why Pease Creek requires either changing shoes or using covers before entering a barn.

There are extra biosecurity measures with cleanliness, disinfecting and limiting who enters the barn, Hofer said.

“But at the end of the day, I think most of it is out of your control,” he said.

As Pease Creek starts to fill their poult barns once again, managers are crossing their fingers that avian flu won’t be a problem again, especially as the spring migration will soon begin.

It takes five months to raise a turkey from poult to finished, which means from the time the colony had to eradicate the birds in November to the time it can sell its first birds to be processed, it will have been nearly seven months.

Most chickens don’t start laying eggs until they’re four or five months old, so any egg producers that lost birds during the most recent bout of avian flu may not have eggs ready to ship until early spring. That isn’t good news for those hoping the price of eggs will go down anytime soon.

Pease Creek primarily raises chickens and eggs for their own consumption, but with the high price of eggs and meat, Hofer said he’s noticed a drastic uptick in direct-to-consumer sales of both eggs and turkey.

Prices for producers have gone up as well. Feed costs are up, but so are poult prices, which increased 5-7% over the last year, by Hofer’s estimate.

Along with rising costs and income lost from not having any birds, there’s also upkeep costs to consider, Hofer said. Even when the barns are empty, the heat needs to be on so pipes don’t freeze.

Pease Creek is contracted with Tyson Foods and ships turkeys to the company’s plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The well-known processor is taking avian flu seriously. A statement on the company’s website said, “We test all Tyson-owned flocks for the virus before they leave the farm, and we know the results before they’re processed. Should any flock be diagnosed with highly pathogenic avian influenza, farms are immediately quarantined and birds from them are not processed. There’s no evidence to suggest that any form of avian influenza can be transmitted to humans from properly cooked poultry. According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, properly cooked poultry (minimum of 165 degrees with proper hygiene) is perfectly safe to eat.”

Kohl confirmed the latter statement, saying should a human consume meat that has been infected with the avian flu virus, they should be perfectly fine.

While 2022 was rough for poultry producers, they’re hopeful that 2023 will be better.

Kohl said he isn’t certain they’re totally out of the woods yet. He’s hearing reports from Kansas and Missouri fish and wildlife departments that they are still finding deceased geese, meaning the virus is still running its course.

Tri-State Neighbor reached out to representatives from both states’ on infection rates, but did not heard back to hear back by deadline.

The hope is that all of the snow geese have gotten the disease and gotten over it. If they do that, they’re protected from the disease for their whole lifetime. The disease is contagious only while the birds are sick, Kohl said.

Because it follows the migratory birds, once migration is done, the threat of the disease drops dramatically.