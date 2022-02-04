Redwood Soil and Water Conservation District to host Crops, Livestock, and Soil Innovation Conference

Redwood Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Crop, Livestock, and Soil Innovation Conference in four Minnesota cities during March.
The program will take place in Lake Benton at the Community Center on Mar. 1, Lamberton at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center on Mar. 2, New Ulm at the country club on Mar. 3 and Waseca at Farm America on Mar. 4.
Each city’s program will hear from both expert keynote speakers and local farmers about how they are successfully implementing the latest crop, livestock, and soil innovations. Attendees will also have an opportunity to network with others in the ag industry.
Speakers include Dorian Gatchell, a Minnesota-based agronomist who will discuss implementing soil health practices, Don Reicosky, retired soil scientist who will discuss carbon in fields as well as local farmers discussing their experiences implementing soil health practices.
The Lamberton stop will include Cottonwood County producers Ethan Quade and Ramont Schrock along with Redwood County producers Brian Pfarr and Rick Maurer.
Participants will receive two CCA Credits – one soil and water management credit and one crop management credit.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in each city and lunch will be provided at noon at each event. There is no cost to attend.
Interested persons should RSVP by Feb. 25 to Danielle Evers by emailing Danielle.Evers@PCMN.US or calling 507-825-1199.
Redwood Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Crop, Livestock, and Soil Innovation Conference in four Minnesota cities during the first week of March.