Iowa Pork Congress is back Jan. 26-27

The 2022 Iowa Pork Congress will be held Jan. 26 and 27 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
This event, organized by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA), is North America’s largest winter swine trade show and conference. A keynote presentation is scheduled for each day.
Wednesday, Jan. 26, communications consultant Vance Crowe will offer new ways for pork producers to tell their stories effectively, as well as find ways to build rapport with critics and stakeholders.
Crowe has worked at the World Bank, National Public Radio, the U.S. Peace Corps, and Monsanto. He’ll remind producers of the past. “Most Americans have forgotten why we have a Wall Street, where Razorbacks came from, and the fact that many of our nation’s first roads were created by the hooves of pigs going to market.”
Thursday, Jan. 27, economist Dr. Jayson Lusk of Purdue University will talk about his research on consumer willingness to pay, and his view about redesigning the American food system.
There will be seven other educational seminars, and training sessions on transportation and pork quality assurance, as well as the announcements of recipients of the Master Pork Producer awards, the Environmental Stewardship Award, and those selected for the 2022 Iowa Youth Leadership Team.
“The seminars and presenters that are lined up will provide producers with practical information that can be put in place immediately, as well as outlooks and ideas that can help guide future decision-making for both pig farmers and pork stakeholders,” said IPPA President Dennis Liljedahl, a pig farmer from Essex.
The trade show that will be held both days includes about 275 exhibitors.
“This is always a major draw and one of the best educational opportunities for many,” Liljedahl said. “Every year, attendees can visit with representatives from companies that serve the pork industry. These companies come from Iowa, the U.S. and around the world to offer solutions that help our pork producers provide better care for their animals, become more efficient, and successful.”
The other educational seminars include a strong line-up. They include a look at economics for prices and supplies of both pigs and crops presented by Steve Meyer and Joe Kerns of Partners for Production Ag; pig health issues and updates on African swine fever and PRRS (Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome); new information about effective manure application; and discussions about state and national lawsuits impacting pork producers.
Other activities and events will be held in association with the Iowa Pork Congress. The association’s annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, followed by a reception and Dollars for Scholars auction for the Iowa Pork Foundation. The Pork Congress Banquet where Master Pork Producers are announced is Wednesday evening.
“Last January, we had to modify Pork Congress as mostly online with just a few in-person events. This year’s Pork Congress will offer the positive social interactions we missed last year. The IPPA Board and staff have worked hard over the last several months to produce the Iowa Pork Congress show we are well-known for, and will give pork producers many opportunities to improve their businesses,” said Liljedahl.
Pre-registration to attend the Iowa Pork Congress is available online. IPPA members can attend the tradeshow and conference at no cost by by using their registration code which has been emailed to them.
Non-IPPA members pay just $5 for online registration up until the day of the show.
Early online registration is highly encouraged to provide a quick and easy check-in on the days of the show.
For more information about events and registration, contact IPPA at 800-372-7675 or visit www.iowaporkcongress.org.