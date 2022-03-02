South Dakota Pork recognizes industry leaders

Leaders in the state’s pork industry were recognized with awards presented by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council at a January banquet that coincided with Pork Congress in Sioux Falls.
Friend of the Industry – Mike Lens
Mike Lens feels blessed to be able to work with some of the region’s finest swine producers on their swine nutritional and production needs. This year, he is being recognized by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council with the Friend of the Industry Award for his willing and outstanding contribution to the swine industry.
The award is given annually to a pork industry leader whose principal occupation is not pork production.
Lens has a family background in swine production and worked for Harvest States for 17 years in swine research and feed manufacturing. He became part of Purina Animal Nutrition, the farm animal feeds unit of Land O' Lakes, in 2000. He is a past Allied Industry SDPPC board member and has been active with additional SDPPC committees since then.
Mike and his wife, Jeanne, have two adult children, with a grandchild coming in June. They live in Brandon and enjoy travel, golf and Minnesota sports teams. They are looking forward to more trips to see future grandchildren.
Dedicated and Distinguished Leadership – Ronda Snyder
This year’s Dedicated and Distinguished Leadership Award goes to Ronda Snyder, who has been a South Dakota Pork Producers Council consultant for 32 years. The award recognizes an individual who provides outstanding and dedicated service to South Dakota’s pork industry.
Snyder’s consulting career with the pork council began in 1990, to help promote pork in the greater Rapid City area. Snyder has participated in a variety of promotional activities in her 32 years with the pork council ranging from educational booths at fairs, to a monthly cooking segment on the local noon news, to point-of-purchase in-store radio remotes.
Snyder was born and raised on a farm in eastern South Dakota where she helped with farm chores including tending pigs. She is a graduate of South Dakota State University. She lives and works on a four-generation cattle ranch in western South Dakota near Sturgis. She and her husband, Ken, have three sons, two of whom are partners in the family ranch. Ronda and Ken have three granddaughters making the fifth generation.
Snyder says she wears a variety of hats. She enjoys helping with ranch activities, tends a large yard and garden, and is involved in her church as well as in several community organizations. However, she adds, that the hat that suits her the best is her grandma hat.
Pork Promoter of the Year – Davison County Pork Council
Receiving recognition this year for doing an outstanding job of promoting pork and the pork industry on a local, state or regional level, is the Davison County Pork Council.
Visitors to the annual Dakotafest trade show near Mitchell have probably seen the sandwich booth operated by the Davison County group. Members, along with their spouses, kids and community members, cook 3,000 pounds of pork loins each year for the three-day event. Funds raised through sandwich sales are used to give back to their community and to raise pork awareness.
The organization currently has about 10 farmers and their families. While the organization has decreased in size over the years, it continues to have a strong impact in the community. Every year the Davison County group gives out around $2,500 to seniors for scholarships, gives more than 50 hams each year to families in need at Christmas time, and donates to Community Angel Tree, Salvation Army and various pork events. They also sponsor radio ads for October pork month and give away pork certificates as rewards to trivia questions.
The organization might be small, but it has significant impact. By supporting the community through food and generosity, they work to help their friends and neighbors know that they care about raising pork and care about their community.
Family of the Year – Steve and Charlotte Rommereim
Steve and Charlotte Rommereim are being honored as Family of the Year for their contributions to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local, state, and national level.
Both Steve and Charlotte have been involved in pig farming since they were raising pigs in 4-H. Today, they operate finishing barns raising 12,000 pigs annually.
Their first pork promotion was when Steve was Charlotte’s escort at the annual meeting banquet when she was South Dakota Pork Queen. They have been agriculture advocates as a team and individually since their early years of marriage.
Steve has been on the South Dakota Pork Producers Council board since 2001, serving as president in 2009-2010. He is currently an ex-officio board member being appointed by the governor to serve on the South Dakota Animal Industry Board.
He was elected to the National Pork Board in 2014, serving six years including president of the board in 2018-2019. He continues to volunteer by serving on the U.S. Animal Health Association board where he is currently president elect.
Charlotte has participated in events with Steve in promotions and wrapped many pork sandwiches through the years. With her unique perspective as a registered dietitian with a lifetime on a family farm, Charlotte has been a resource for agriculture organizations including SDPPC and the National Pork Board in communicating to consumers and health professionals. She served on the pork safety, pork quality and human nutrition committee at the National Pork Board for nine years including two years as committee chair.
Both have spent countless hours in various pork promotions, speaking engagements, media interviews, international travel, and farm tours.
Their daughters Lara and Leah were involved in the farm and participated in many pork promotion events along with their parents. Both worked for Ag United for South Dakota during their college years. Lara and husband Matt Fodness farm near Luverne, Minnesota. Leah and husband Josh Gradert are the sixth generation on the family farm near Alcester. Steve and Charlotte are proud grandparents of Milo and Ellie Fodness and Jameson Gradert.
Pork All American – Rodney Foster
“It doesn’t matter if you have one hog or 10,000 hogs, we all have one thing in mind and that is to produce the safest and most nutritious product for the consumer,” according to this year’s Pork All American award winner Rodney Foster.
The Pork All American award is given to a South Dakota pork farmer for leadership and involvement.
Rodney and his wife, Sherry, along with their son Jason and daughter in-law Ashley, farm near Garden City where they raise corn and soybeans, have a farrow to finish operation, and a cow-calf herd. Rodney Foster started the hog operation in 1986 with a few bred gilts. Today they have over 200 head of sows.
Foster has been very involved with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council since 2002. He has served on the executive board for two terms, is active on the trade show committee and production profitability committee, and is a member of the South Dakota Purebred Swine Breeders.
He is also very active in his community as a volunteer fire fighter, Clark County 4-H leader, and agriculture advisory board member for Lake Area Technical College.
Foster is also part of the volunteer crew making pork sandwiches at the State Fair food booth, as well as a volunteer serving pork at the Watertown Winter Farm Show and helping out in the show ring at local hog shows for the youth.