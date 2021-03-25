RFID mandate gets put on hold

For the last several years, the USDA has been at odds with organizations across the country regarding a range of mandates aimed to force cattlemen to adopt RFID tags - or Radio Frequency Identification Tags.
In November 2020, the USDA opened the door once again with a revised timeline to require RFID tags on all beef cattle by Jan. 1, 2023, and opened up a listening period to discuss the mandate. Since then, the USDA has received 944 public comments and has reversed the mandate.
“After reviewing 944 public comments on a July 2020 notice that proposed to approve RFID as the official eartag for use in interstate movement of cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has decided to use the rulemaking process for future action related to this proposal. This means that the original notice will not be finalized, and that all current APHIS-approved methods of identification may be used as official identification until further notice,” the USDA announced in its press release. “APHIS continues to believe that RFID tags will provide the cattle industry with the best protection against the rapid spread of animal diseases and will therefore continue to encourage the use of RFID tags while rulemaking is pending.”
Essentially, the USDA has closed the door on the current administration mandating the use of RFID outside of law changes that would be voted upon in Congress, rather than by the USDA themselves.
Perhaps the largest opponent to the RFID mandate, R-CALF USA led by CEO Bill Bullard, called the new change a win for the cattle industry and for cattlemen.
“Today’s announcement is good news for U.S. cattle producers as it means the impending threat of a costly RFID mandate is now removed, but we must not stop defending the rights of producers because it’s clear the agency fully intends to continue efforts to force this costly mandate upon America’s independent cattle producers,” said Bullard said in a press release.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Organization had a different stance regarding RFID and President Eric Jennings said he was disappointed in the ruling as it limits the overall disease traceability of the U.S. cattle herd moving forward.
“It’s unfortunate the Biden Administration has chosen to step back efforts to generate more widespread use of technology that could provide timely livestock traceability. The recent identification of a TB positive cattle herd in South Dakota is just one of many examples where the utilization of RFID tags would expedite traceability and save our industry time and money. Instead, under the current system, traceback of potentially infected animals may take weeks or months rather than days, meanwhile, additional cattle could be exposed to TB. We urge the Biden Administration to move promptly in drafting rules to implement a more efficient livestock traceability system utilizing RFID technology,” Jennings said in a release following the change.
On the same day as the mandate change, the SD Animal Industry Board announced bovine tuberculosis (TB) has been confirmed in a Corson County, South Dakota herd. The last case of TB discovered in South Dakota was in 2017 in Tripp County according to the SDAIB.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.