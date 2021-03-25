RFID mandate gets put on hold

For the last several years, the USDA has been at odds with organizations across the country regarding a range of mandates aimed to force cattlemen to adopt RFID tags - or Radio Frequency Identification Tags.

In November 2020, the USDA opened the door once again with a revised timeline to require RFID tags on all beef cattle by Jan. 1, 2023, and opened up a listening period to discuss the mandate. Since then, the USDA has received 944 public comments and has reversed the mandate.

“After reviewing 944 public comments on a July 2020 notice that proposed to approve RFID as the official eartag for use in interstate movement of cattle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has decided to use the rulemaking process for future action related to this proposal. This means that the original notice will not be finalized, and that all current APHIS-approved methods of identification may be used as official identification until further notice,” the USDA announced in its press release. “APHIS continues to believe that RFID tags will provide the cattle industry with the best protection against the rapid spread of animal diseases and will therefore continue to encourage the use of RFID tags while rulemaking is pending.”

Essentially, the USDA has closed the door on the current administration mandating the use of RFID outside of law changes that would be voted upon in Congress, rather than by the USDA themselves.

Perhaps the largest opponent to the RFID mandate, R-CALF USA led by CEO Bill Bullard, called the new change a win for the cattle industry and for cattlemen.