My best oats ever

Another couple weeks have passed, and conditions have improved slightly.
Over the last five days we have received 1.5 inches of rain in three different events. Every rain we get helps to get us to the next rain.
The soybeans are determining yield throughout August. These rains will not get us to the finish line, but certainly set us up for the chance to have a good bean crop.
Likewise, the corn is in the kernel filling stage. The moisture will help to fill as many kernels as possible. My experience with droughty corn is that the plant will start to cannibalize itself if it must to fill out the ear.
We have still not seen that happening throughout out fields. At this stage I have accepted we will likely not break any yield records this year, however, I am still confident we can have an above average crop with some help from Mother Nature.
2022 oats are in the books. I am very pleased with the yield. Some areas were well over 100 bushels per acre and some were well under. When all the dust settled it, is the best oat crop I have raised, and with a little luck it will be the best oat market I have ever sold in.
I am trying something new on the oat stubble this year. With the help of NRCS and the conservation district, I planted a cover crop on the stubble that I have. The cover crop is a blend of sorghum sudangrass, vetch, flax, turnips, and radishes. I planted it directly into the stubble with the conservation district’s no till drill and it has since had 1.1 inches of rain on it. I am eager to see what comes of it.
My goal is to provide to ground cover throughout the fall and winter and alleviate some compaction in the soil.
Looking forward to the next few weeks, we will start to think about getting equipment in shape for soybean harvest. It is nice to have had the combine run on the oats to shake some of the cobwebs off, but there is still plenty of maintenance that needs to be done.
Heads, tractors, augers, trucks and trailers all need a little TLC. We have a few new (to us) pieces of equipment we will be working with this fall, and as fun as it is to run something new, it seems to always have a learning curve with it that will make it challenging.
We will have to find time to haul some of this equipment home in the next few weeks to get the maintenance done on it as well. Harvest will be here before we know it!