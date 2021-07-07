A more efficient wheat

Gene editing is making a splash in agriculture. Since 2016, when CRISPR made major advancements in editing technology, its potential has become a nearly unlimited field for plant science researchers.

For Dr. Wanlong Li of South Dakota State University, gene editing is the newest avenue for a recently awarded grant project to create a new form of wheat germplasm that has a high yield potential without sacrificing efficiency in using nitrogen.

Back in the 1960s, semi-dwarf wheat changed the wheat landscape. A wheat strain that could withstand the devastating effects of lodging while maintaining its yield potential was a revolutionary concept. However, semi-dwarf wheat continues to have one major downside - nitrogen use efficiency.

“It reduced that nitrogen use and we need to increase that nitrogen use efficiency,” Li said in a Zoom meeting.

Over the last 60 years since the advent of dwarf wheat, the limiting nitrogen use factor has caused incalculable problems in both production costs and environmental concerns. This is where gene editing comes in.

Li hopes to directly target the nitrogen modulator of GRF4 to increase nitrogen use efficiency and keep the yield potential high.

GRF4 or Growth Regulating Factor 4 in wheat is one of the major plant-specific factors identified early on in wheat’s development. In a 2018 study, it became apparent that a modified GRF4 could improve nitrogen use.

Over time in Li’s research, the genome for wheat has been mapped efficiently enough to progress in editing the factors necessary to improve the wheat platform.