A more efficient wheat

Gene editing is making a splash in agriculture. Since 2016, when CRISPR made major advancements in editing technology, its potential has become a nearly unlimited field for plant science researchers.
For Dr. Wanlong Li of South Dakota State University, gene editing is the newest avenue for a recently awarded grant project to create a new form of wheat germplasm that has a high yield potential without sacrificing efficiency in using nitrogen.
Back in the 1960s, semi-dwarf wheat changed the wheat landscape. A wheat strain that could withstand the devastating effects of lodging while maintaining its yield potential was a revolutionary concept. However, semi-dwarf wheat continues to have one major downside - nitrogen use efficiency.
“It reduced that nitrogen use and we need to increase that nitrogen use efficiency,” Li said in a Zoom meeting.
Over the last 60 years since the advent of dwarf wheat, the limiting nitrogen use factor has caused incalculable problems in both production costs and environmental concerns. This is where gene editing comes in.
Li hopes to directly target the nitrogen modulator of GRF4 to increase nitrogen use efficiency and keep the yield potential high.
GRF4 or Growth Regulating Factor 4 in wheat is one of the major plant-specific factors identified early on in wheat’s development. In a 2018 study, it became apparent that a modified GRF4 could improve nitrogen use.
Over time in Li’s research, the genome for wheat has been mapped efficiently enough to progress in editing the factors necessary to improve the wheat platform.
“By now we know those genes, so we can develop a system,” he said.
SDSU and Li’s lab will use a modified gene-editing system called Prime Editor that will allow them to write gene sequences, rather than directly modify them. With challenges in modifying the wheat to be as high yielding as possible while maintaining nitrogen efficiency, Li said a lot of work is ahead for him and his team.
“We have many challenges, not only yield,” he said. “We also need to develop the seeds and we are lucky to have wheat breeders here.”
Dr. Bill Gibbons, the director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU was on hand during the meeting and said that he is excited for the potential of gene editing from a research perspective due to the typically long-term process plant breeding involves.
“It takes basically a decade from the time you do the initial crosses and go through and isolate plants that look like they may have unique characteristics,” he said. “There is a lot of time and labor that goes into that work. The newer technologies let us do that work more precisely.”
While there is no timetable for finishing the gene-editing project Li has begun, Gibbons looks forward to what they will learn.
“One of the very fun things of research is the unexpected discoveries that often come along,” he said.
