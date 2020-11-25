“Big data” and what we can learn from our own farms is all the buzz these days, and for good reason. Ever since the advent of the on-the-go yield monitor in 1992 we’ve slowly progressed our understanding of the potential of what we can learn from it, as well as from other technologies that have since come along.
Advances in “digital ag” are exciting if not overwhelming. And there’s at least one agronomist who wonders why we have not done a better job in analyzing and learning from all of the “small data” that has accumulated from various agronomic research efforts over the decades. Especially in evaluating base genetics (hybrids and varieties), it still appears that the major players, private seed companies and public universities, are content to continue on with just doing their own thing, said Steven Dvorak, a seasoned agronomist who’s hoping to do something different.
Collectively, millions of dollars are spent every year in conducting thousands of hybrid and variety performance trials in just the 5-state region that includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa, he pointed out. The amount of “small data,” from strip trials and small, replicated plots, generated each year is staggering, Dvorak said, and it’s a “crying shame” it’s not more fully analyzed.
One would think that in this day of “data mining,” using complex algorithms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, we could sift through those mountains of data to learn far more about our hybrid and variety options than what we do know today, he said.
Dvorak started Veritas Seed Data to give farmers and the rest of the industry access to a master database of the corn hybrid performance data as well. With it, Veritas offers as reporting tools to help them quickly analyze and summarize relative performance data that is customized just for the user by allowing them to input their own parameters such as geography, economics, planting rates and yield levels.
“I have basically gathered together every scrap of plot data that I could get my hands on and have dumped them all together into one big database,” Dvorak said.
That includes published seed company trials, university trials, and other third-party results such as those from FIRST. They’re combined to help paint as complete and accurate a picture as possible.
“With just a few quick strokes on my keyboard, I can quickly size up what the whole industry has to offer me, and if I just want to check on the few brands that I’m currently planting, I can do that, too,” he said.
The database currently contains corn hybrid plot data from the five states, covering 2016 through 2019, and 2020 data will be added soon. That equates to over 90,000 individual lines of data from some 4,500 plot locations. Dvorak hopes to add other crops in future years.
The tools
With a subscription costing $335 per year, Veritas Seed Data’s website provides access to three distinct tools that farmers and industry and extension personnel may find helpful.
The first tool, the “wide-area corn hybrid assessment tool,” allows the user to outline a geographic area by drawing a window on a map with a couple clicks of the mouse. Data is pulled from that area, and it can be further divided by brand, maturity, genetic trait and yield level.
Once the user inputs pertinent economic information, this Veritas tool will generate a summary report that will give relative performance numbers in percentage of average yield as well as “bag values,” what an 80,000-kernel bag of seed is actually worth, based on the user’s inputs.
The second tool is an agronomic traits sorting tool. Veritas has taken all of the agronomic characteristics ratings published by the various seed companies and converted them to a common scale.
These newly translated scores have been loaded on to a table where any user can enter in their own selection criteria. The tool then quickly sorts the entire set of 3,600 hybrids and puts those that best fit their preferences on top.
Dvorak describes it as a way to make sense of all the agronomic ratings that companies publish in tech sheets and other informational resources.
“Growers have always made trade-offs between different agronomic strengths and weaknesses rather informally in their heads,” he said. “This tool just gives them a more formal and rational way of doing that very same thing.”
Tool No. 3 is dubbed the “local-area relative hybrid performance prediction tool” and is powered by the same database that Tool 1 operates from. Where users are asked to subdivide the database in Tool 1 according to their own preferences, in Tool 3 Veritas has already “mined” the entire database to uncover behavioral patterns of individual hybrids.
This enables users to predict which hybrids should perform best on their farm based on geographic location, planting rates and yield levels.
Dvorak called in (it) a “data pig.” In order to confidently predict how a hybrid will perform based on the five user-inputs it needs at least 25 plot locations of data for some hybrids, and at least 50 locations for most.
“Of the 3,600-plus different hybrids in the database, we can make predictions for only about 900,” he said, adding that if more seed companies would publish the planting rates used at each plot location, Veritas could make accurate forecasts on a lot more.
It’s been said that “everything agronomic is economic,” and Dvorak agrees.
“It is my personal belief that every evaluation of an agronomic input (like hybrid) or practice (like seeding rates) should include an economic assessment,” he said.
That is why both Tools 1 and 3 include a “bag value” calculation.
“Over the length of my career, I’ve probably heard it said over 100 times: ‘yes, I am confident that this (hybrid X) is (will be) a good hybrid for me…I’m just not sure that it’s worth what you are asking me to pay for it,’” he said. “Well that’s a darn good question to be asking, and that is why we’re so focused on providing that calculation. Economics require pretty simple math, after all, and therefore it’s easy for us to provide.”
Going on his own
Over the 30-plus years of his career, Dvorak has worked for a number of different companies serving in positions of sales, technical support, and field research. His career track includes stints with Pioneer Hi-Bred, Syngenta (NK Brand), and lastly, Mycogen.
“Every company that I’ve ever worked for treated me well and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with each and every one of them,” he said. “I have nothing but good to say about each of them and the contributions they’re making to the world of agriculture. But my loyalties are primarily directed towards the producer/grower.
“I built the tools that are now available on our website for my own need to understand the hybrids that I worked with better. When I started showing them to grower friends and customers, they almost without exclusion encouraged me to find a way to make them available to a wider audience. So, I guess the rest, as they say, is history.”
Dvorak has long tried to put himself in the customer’s shoes in order to provide better service, and that’s what he aim to do with Veritas.
“It thrills me now to know that I can now focus exclusively on the needs of corn growers throughout the region,” he said. “And it gives me great satisfaction in knowing that through my website, growers can now be armed with the information they need to make the best hybrid selection decision possible.”
Visit www.veritasseeddata.com.