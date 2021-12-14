 Skip to main content
Big yields awarded at South Dakota Soybean Soybean Ag Outlook
featured

Big yields awarded at South Dakota Soybean Soybean Ag Outlook

A husband and wife team from Platte won top prizes at the South Dakota Soybean Yield and Quality awards, handed out at the annual reception Dec. 8 in Sioux Falls.

This annual contest encourages soybean growers to push yield limits and share best management practices.

First and second place overall yield winners were Kory and Tonya Standy from Platte. Kory earned first place with 118.48 bushels and Tonya’s 108.82 bushels earned her a second place plaque.

Soybean Awards (85).JPG

Kory and Tonya Standy pose with their awards at the 2021 South Dakota Soybean award ceremony Dec. 8. Kory Standy won first place overall and Tonya Standy won second place overall.

Entries for the yield contest were categorized by soybean maturity and sub-divided into three categories: Irrigated, Non-irrigated and No-till. Each first place winner received a $2,000 cash prize. The second place winner in each category received a $1,500 cash prize, and the third place winner in each category received a $1,000 cash prize.

Tonya Standy earned a custom-engraved Henry Rifle for surpassing 100 bushels.

Tonya Standy said that while they both won awards, they don’t really consider it a competition between the two of them. While they own land separately, the couple owns the farm together.

“He does the farming and I do the paperwork,” she said with a laugh.

Along with soybeans, the Standys grow wheat, winter wheat, and corn as well as raise Charolais.

Tonya said that while she was thankful to have such a bountiful year, “It all comes down to the luck of the weather.”

Kory Standy said aside from the weather, switching from flood irrigation pipes to underground irrigation was a game changer.

“My workload got cut by about a third and my efficiency got so much better, he said.

Soybean Awards (92).JPG

South Dakota Soybean executive director Jerry Schmitz welcomes the crowd at the 2021 South Dakota Soybean award ceremony.

The couple said they enjoy entering the yield contest every year because of the possibility of winning a trip to national conventions such as Commodity Classic, but also because they get a chance to visit with a variety of people at the receptions.

Kory Standy said he particularly enjoys meeting new people at the national conventions as it allows him to see the differences producers in other parts of the country are utilizing on their farms.

While trips are exciting, for the Standys, there’s no place quite like home.

“We’re blessed. We live in heaven where we’re at,” Kory Standy said.

Youth Awards

Soybean farming isn’t just for grown-ups. A few youth were recognized for their efforts during the award ceremony. Jackson Hauglid, 13, of Moody County won first place in both the youth yield and quality contests.

Jackson’s dad, Josh Hauglid, said it’s very exciting to see his son win a state-wide award.

Soybean Awards (61).JPG

Jackson Hauglid, 13, poses with his awards at the 2021 South Dakota Soybean award ceremony Dec. 8. Hauglid won both the yield and quality youth awards.

“He picked out the spot in the field and everything,” he said of his son’s crops.

Jackson said his favorite part of farming was getting to be in the tractor with his dad or grandpa. He also said he wants to continue farming when he grows up.

“I want to keep doing this. It’s fun,” he said.

South Dakota Soybean Yield Contest First Place Winners

Group 0 No Till: Jerry Houslog, Moody County, 73.82, Asgrow: AG09XF0

Group 0 or I Irrigated: Adam Wiese, Moody County, 81.62, Pioneer PO9A62X

Group 1 Non-Irrigated: Aubrey Scherff, Moody County, 84.22, Asgrow AG16X0

Group 1 No-Till: Chuck Beving, Clark County, Pioneer P11T55E

Group II Non-Irrigated: Rocky Schreurs, Minnehaha County, 82.49, Apex Distributed by Mustang Seeds: AE2110

Group II, No-Till: Doug Hanson, Union County, 84.21 Golden Harvest GH2818E3

Group II or III Irrigated: Tonya Standy, Charles Mix County, 108.82, Asgrow AG26XF1

Group III, Non-Irrigated: James Hora, Hutchinson, 70.72, Pioneer P31A95BX

Master’s Class: Kory Standy, Charles Mix, 118.48, Pioneer, P28A42X

Overall Yield Winner: Kory Standy, Charles Mix, 118.48, Pioneer, P28A42X

South Dakota Soybean Quality Contest First Place Winners

Group 0: Paul Voigt, Bon Homme County, Asgrow AG09X9, Oil 19.9%, Protein 34.8%, EPV 174.7

Group II: Thomas Hagedorn, Moody County, NK: S13-E3, Oil 19.5%, Porein 35.1% EPV 174.2

Group II: Tim Hofer, Hutchinson County, 27X827 Distributed by Legend Seeds, Oil 19.3%, Protein 35%, EPV 173.2

Group III: Paul Voigt, Bon Homme County, Asgrow AG30X9, Oil 19.6%, Protein 35.7%, EPV 176.4

South Dakota Soybean Yield Contest First Place Winner - Youth

Group 0 or I Non-irrigated: Jackson Hauglid, Moody County, 68.98, Integra 51629N

South Dakota Soybean Quality Contest First Place Winner: Jackson Hauglid

Moody County, Integra: 51629N, Oil 18.9%, Protein 34.2%, EPV 169.4

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

