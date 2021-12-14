Big yields awarded at South Dakota Soybean Soybean Ag Outlook

A husband and wife team from Platte won top prizes at the South Dakota Soybean Yield and Quality awards, handed out at the annual reception Dec. 8 in Sioux Falls.
This annual contest encourages soybean growers to push yield limits and share best management practices.
First and second place overall yield winners were Kory and Tonya Standy from Platte. Kory earned first place with 118.48 bushels and Tonya’s 108.82 bushels earned her a second place plaque.
Entries for the yield contest were categorized by soybean maturity and sub-divided into three categories: Irrigated, Non-irrigated and No-till. Each first place winner received a $2,000 cash prize. The second place winner in each category received a $1,500 cash prize, and the third place winner in each category received a $1,000 cash prize.
Tonya Standy earned a custom-engraved Henry Rifle for surpassing 100 bushels.
Tonya Standy said that while they both won awards, they don’t really consider it a competition between the two of them. While they own land separately, the couple owns the farm together.
“He does the farming and I do the paperwork,” she said with a laugh.
Along with soybeans, the Standys grow wheat, winter wheat, and corn as well as raise Charolais.
Tonya said that while she was thankful to have such a bountiful year, “It all comes down to the luck of the weather.”
Kory Standy said aside from the weather, switching from flood irrigation pipes to underground irrigation was a game changer.
“My workload got cut by about a third and my efficiency got so much better, he said.
The couple said they enjoy entering the yield contest every year because of the possibility of winning a trip to national conventions such as Commodity Classic, but also because they get a chance to visit with a variety of people at the receptions.
Kory Standy said he particularly enjoys meeting new people at the national conventions as it allows him to see the differences producers in other parts of the country are utilizing on their farms.
While trips are exciting, for the Standys, there’s no place quite like home.
“We’re blessed. We live in heaven where we’re at,” Kory Standy said.
Youth Awards
Soybean farming isn’t just for grown-ups. A few youth were recognized for their efforts during the award ceremony. Jackson Hauglid, 13, of Moody County won first place in both the youth yield and quality contests.
Jackson’s dad, Josh Hauglid, said it’s very exciting to see his son win a state-wide award.
“He picked out the spot in the field and everything,” he said of his son’s crops.
Jackson said his favorite part of farming was getting to be in the tractor with his dad or grandpa. He also said he wants to continue farming when he grows up.
“I want to keep doing this. It’s fun,” he said.
South Dakota Soybean Yield Contest First Place Winners
Group 0 No Till: Jerry Houslog, Moody County, 73.82, Asgrow: AG09XF0
Group 0 or I Irrigated: Adam Wiese, Moody County, 81.62, Pioneer PO9A62X
Group 1 Non-Irrigated: Aubrey Scherff, Moody County, 84.22, Asgrow AG16X0
Group 1 No-Till: Chuck Beving, Clark County, Pioneer P11T55E
Group II Non-Irrigated: Rocky Schreurs, Minnehaha County, 82.49, Apex Distributed by Mustang Seeds: AE2110
Group II, No-Till: Doug Hanson, Union County, 84.21 Golden Harvest GH2818E3
Group II or III Irrigated: Tonya Standy, Charles Mix County, 108.82, Asgrow AG26XF1
Group III, Non-Irrigated: James Hora, Hutchinson, 70.72, Pioneer P31A95BX
Master’s Class: Kory Standy, Charles Mix, 118.48, Pioneer, P28A42X
Overall Yield Winner: Kory Standy, Charles Mix, 118.48, Pioneer, P28A42X
South Dakota Soybean Quality Contest First Place Winners
Group 0: Paul Voigt, Bon Homme County, Asgrow AG09X9, Oil 19.9%, Protein 34.8%, EPV 174.7
Group II: Thomas Hagedorn, Moody County, NK: S13-E3, Oil 19.5%, Porein 35.1% EPV 174.2
Group II: Tim Hofer, Hutchinson County, 27X827 Distributed by Legend Seeds, Oil 19.3%, Protein 35%, EPV 173.2
Group III: Paul Voigt, Bon Homme County, Asgrow AG30X9, Oil 19.6%, Protein 35.7%, EPV 176.4
South Dakota Soybean Yield Contest First Place Winner - Youth
Group 0 or I Non-irrigated: Jackson Hauglid, Moody County, 68.98, Integra 51629N
South Dakota Soybean Quality Contest First Place Winner: Jackson Hauglid
Moody County, Integra: 51629N, Oil 18.9%, Protein 34.2%, EPV 169.4
