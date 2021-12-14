Big yields awarded at South Dakota Soybean Soybean Ag Outlook

A husband and wife team from Platte won top prizes at the South Dakota Soybean Yield and Quality awards, handed out at the annual reception Dec. 8 in Sioux Falls.

This annual contest encourages soybean growers to push yield limits and share best management practices.

First and second place overall yield winners were Kory and Tonya Standy from Platte. Kory earned first place with 118.48 bushels and Tonya’s 108.82 bushels earned her a second place plaque.

Entries for the yield contest were categorized by soybean maturity and sub-divided into three categories: Irrigated, Non-irrigated and No-till. Each first place winner received a $2,000 cash prize. The second place winner in each category received a $1,500 cash prize, and the third place winner in each category received a $1,000 cash prize.

Tonya Standy earned a custom-engraved Henry Rifle for surpassing 100 bushels.

Tonya Standy said that while they both won awards, they don’t really consider it a competition between the two of them. While they own land separately, the couple owns the farm together.

“He does the farming and I do the paperwork,” she said with a laugh.

Along with soybeans, the Standys grow wheat, winter wheat, and corn as well as raise Charolais.

Tonya said that while she was thankful to have such a bountiful year, “It all comes down to the luck of the weather.”

Kory Standy said aside from the weather, switching from flood irrigation pipes to underground irrigation was a game changer.