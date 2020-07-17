Iowa Corn announced recent election results for its boards of directors.
Chad Harms was newly elected to represent northwestern Iowa's District 1 on the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
The corn promotion board oversees the investment of checkoff funds to promote Iowa corn through research, education and market development.
Serving with Harms, two members of the board were re-elected: Derek Taylor in District 3 and Pete Brecht in District 2.
Newly elected to the Iowa Corn Growers Association board were Logan Lyon in District 6 and Dan Keitzer in District 9. Mark Mueller in District 3 and Jolene Riessen, District 4, were re-elected.
Elected directors will begin to serve their districts Sept. 1.