It was a cool start to the growing season, but with recent warm days crops are catching up fast.
Those crops will be needing nutrients as growth booms, and tissue samples can help determine just what the crop needs.
Up to the V4 vegetative growth stage, corn is living off of the energy in the seed, WinField United agronomist Kyle Gustafson explained. Past that, when the plant is at the V5 and V6 growth stage, it might need a nutrient boost. It’s a good time to do an early season tissue sample.
He had some tips for taking tissue samples. Enough corn plants should be gathered to measure about the size of a softball. At the V4 stage, that might equal about two dozen plants. At V5 or V6, the sample should be from the top collared leaf, the newest growth.
“It will give you more insight into what’s happening,” Gustafson said.
Many labs have special bags for submitted samples, but most important is that the sample can get some air. Gustafson advises against using a sealed plastic bag, which can cause the corn to decay and create inaccurate test results.
He sends samples by overnight delivery, and he suggests sending them early in the week. There’s a better chance the lab will be able to process the sample during the work week rather than letting it sit over the weekend. The sooner it’s processed, the more accurate results will be.
Agronomists can help interpret results. Taking a few tissue samples through the growing season can give growers a picture of how fertility changed through the growing season. Gustafson recommends one early in the season (around V5/V6), another in the heart of the vegetative growth stage (V9/V10) when the plant is using nutrients quickly and a final sample right after tasseling (R2/R3).
“It gives you some food for thought,” Gustafson said.
He expects to see many corn tissue samples lacking in zinc this year. Zinc deficiency is in part a result of the cool, wet spring. It’s also related to trends in planting dates. Farmers in the upper Midwest are planting earlier, into cooler soils. There can be issues with zinc availability in cool conditions, Gustafson said.
Nitrogen deficiencies may also start to show up early June. Those who applied all their nitrogen before planting will want to pay close attention to soil nitrate levels, Gustafson said. Nitrogen moves through the soil with water, and areas with heavy rain in this spring might be lacking enough of the nutrient for the corn crop.
While some growers wait for telltale yellowing in the corn leaves to indicate a lack of nitrogen, Gustafson said it should be on your radar earlier than that.
“If you wait for the visual signs to show up, you’re already losing yield potential,” he said.
A 1-foot soil nitrate sample can pinpoint nitrogen needs earlier on. Gustafson prefers using a soil probe instead of a spade for a more accurate reading.
Potassium levels aren’t usually top of mind for producers, but levels are getting to be a bigger concern for corn growers. Potassium levels can drop little by little each year. Over 10 to 15 years, though, farmers might notice a big drawdown, Gustafson said, and that it take a lot of rebuild potassium.
Even early in the year, corn is starting to set yields. From early June, at the V3-4 growth state through about V7-8, its determining how big around the ear will be. From V-6 through V11-12, it determines the length of the ear.
In late May, corn was at about the V3 stage, at WinField United’s Answer Plot demonstration and research site at Lake Vermillion, south of Montrose in southeastern South Dakota. There, the company is testing different seeding rates, nitrogen and fungicide applications.
It’s not always about achieving the highest yields, Gustafson pointed out, it’s about how you manage different varieties.
One thing he noted on his visit in late May was weed pressure. At one test plot, he saw a big difference in areas where a pre-emergence herbicide was applied. Those rows were clear of weeds, but nearby where there was no treatment, he was starting to see lambsquarters, eastern black nightshade and waterhemp.
He recommends weeds be sprayed as early as possible, before they’re more than 4 inches tall.
“An ounce of management now really goes a long way in the future,” he said. “This is what’s setting us up for success right now.”