The Lacey farm in southeastern South Dakota has benefitted from recent rains. Crop Watcher Andy Lacey recorded 2 inches of rain, plus another half inch rainfall since his last report.
“It’s been really nice and dewy in the morning,” he said. “It hasn’t been so hot and dry.”
The irrigation system ran once – just before the last rain. Lacey said he wasn’t expecting to get a sizeable rainfall out of it.
By mid-July, the corn was tasseling, though Lacey’s fields were planted later than his neighbors’ and his crop was a little behind.
“Everything is starting to pop through,” he said.
Soon, Lacey will apply 70 units of nitrogen to the corn through the irrigation system.
He was waiting on results of his soil samples, which seemed to be taking longer than usually. Though he hasn’t been scouting for pests, he’s noticed quite a few grasshoppers, which he said is concerning.
The buckwheat interseeded in his soybean field is flowering and standing above the beans.
Adee Honey Farms in Bruce, South Dakota, moved 45 bee hives to Lacey’s property a few weeks ago. They recently added two more boxes and indicated the bees were doing well.
The Laceys have been battling flies and treating a few cows and calves for pinkeye. Lacey is working on a solution to reduce the number of flies without having to spray. He’ll start by moving his group of 32 head to a little piece of ground that needs grazing two and a half miles away from their current pasture.
As a member of his township board, Lacey has heard some negative feedback about a proposed 6,500-head dairy, an expansion of the Wildwood Dairy in nearby Egan, South Dakota. The owners are proposing handling some of the manure with a methane digester, but Lacey said some neighbors are concerned about the potential smell.
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He gave his report July 13.