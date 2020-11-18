We have made it through another harvest season here at Ravine Creek Ranch which is always exciting. It has been fun to be able to share with everyone a look inside our operation for a season.
We were fortunate to be able to raise above average crops this year after being quite concerned this spring that maybe we would have trouble getting things planted at all.
The one thing that kept this from being a record crop in our area was the big rain events we had in June that just waterlogged the crop. Some spots could not recover from that. Hopefully with how things have dried up this fall we will have all our acres back in production next year.
The next few weeks, we will be keeping busy with a lot of different tasks such as working some low ground and sprayer ruts left from the wet summer, spreading some fall fertilizer, preg checking our cowherd, moving corn stalk bales, finishing fencing projects before it freezes up, and starting the preparation work on our bulls for our production sale in March.
Harvest may be over but there is seemingly always something to do that keeps us busy!
One change we will be making on our farm in 2021 will be the switch to E3 soybeans. The yields we have seen in the area this year, along with more simplified spraying, is what drove our decision to go that way.
Hopefully 2021 will also bring a continued increase in grain and livestock prices for everyone. And most of all, hopefully 2021 will bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and bring some much needed normalcy back.
Thanks for reading and keeping up with everything that has happened this year at Ravine Creek Ranch! Hope everyone has a blessed holiday season!
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report Nov. 15.