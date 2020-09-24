About 10% of the beans around the Lacey farm in southeastern South Dakota had been harvested by the first day of fall, estimated crop watcher Andy Lacey.
Combines got rolling after Sept. 15. Lacey’s beans are just starting to turn, though, and harvest won’t likely start until the first full week of October.
“It would be nice to get a good frost in,” he said.
In the meantime, Lacey was doing manufacturing work for the Hay Manager and working calves. They put nose tags in for weaning the week prior. He was preparing to remove those, which he said make it so the calves don’t have the slump and stress that can come with weaning.
He’s been learning about the benefits of seeding pasture after Nov. 15 when freezing weather can open up the ground. He plans to seed about 20 acres, hopefully before snowfall.
He’s seeing some volunteer seed come up in his small grain fields. He’s been waiting for rain to seed cover crop there.
Lacey hosted a farm field tour with conservation districts from Moody, Rock and Pipestone counties. He showed his interseeded soybean fields to a group of about 20 visitors. There wasn’t enough moisture for the sunflowers in his cover crop mix, but the flax and buckwheat did really well and the safflower came through OK, he said.
“I’m really excited about it,” he said of his efforts to add diversity and attract beneficial insects.
When he combines the field, he’ll send the grain through a 3/16th screen that will filter out the soybeans while the cover crop seeds fall through.
The soybeans in the interseeded field are looking OK, he said. Like in other areas, the crop suffered as the weather turned dry during the filling stage.
In other harvest news, he’s heard some of the corn in the area was already at 13% moisture and on track for an early harvest.
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He gave his report Sept. 21.