Soybean harvest has largely wrapped up in northeastern South Dakota, there were however some fields still remaining to be harvested.
The dichotomy with this harvest is there are some producers that are completely finished with corn and many, including myself, who as of Oct. 17 have yet to start corn.
Soybean yields were highly variable depending on where the rains fell and the impact of the early spotty frost. Yield reports range from the low 20s to as high as low 50s. Some producers that have started corn are indicating similar patterns, but generally good yields from corn.
It appears that our corn harvest will be at a standstill for the next week or so based on the weather forecast, with upwards of 5-6 inches of snow over the next 10 days. We have now been getting hard freezes every evening which has ended the growing season.
Since the beginning of October, we have had no measurable precipitation other than a few sprinkles. The soil moisture profile is beginning to show increased dryness, but the coming week’s precipitation events will most certainly improve this.
Considering the last two years, it has become somewhat difficult to complain about dry conditions!
Area cattle producers will begin moving herds home from pastures to winter grazing areas, including corn stocks as fields are harvested.
Conventional producers have been able to get fall field tillage work completed due to great weather so far this fall.
In our next report, will hope to report corn harvest resuming. Compared to a year ago, conditions should be much improved as the corn is much drier.
Longer range forecasts into early November show us going back to drier than normal conditions again which will be welcome.
Have a safe harvest!
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted Oct. 19.