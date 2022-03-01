Disease and pests: New issues to watch for in South Dakota corn

As farmers get closer to planting their first fields of corn, there are a couple new disease and pest issues to watch in South Dakota.

Extension experts from South Dakota State University gave a preview of what to watch for during the Dakota Farm Show in Vermilion this winter.

Tar spot is a corn disease that’s new to the region. It’s been identified in Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri, said Connie Strunk, plant pathology specialist for SDSU Extension. It can cause yield losses of around 30 bushels per acre.

“It’s one we would prefer not to have here,” she said.

Tar spot likes warm temperatures and high humidity. It typically develops later in the season at mid- to late grain fill. It’s a fungal disease that looks like common rust or Southern rust. It’s the same fungus that attacks maple leaves. Lesions have a sort of fish-eye appearance with brown tissue around the lesion on the husks or leaves.

It can survive on corn stubble. That’s why crop rotation is key, Strunk said.

Corn rootworm is another issue in Midwestern fields.

“We did not have many calls in 2021, but it’s always something to watch for,” said Philip Rozeboom, SDSU’s integrated pest management coordinator, based in Brookings.

One variety, western corn rootworm, hasn’t yet been found in South Dakota. They have a different reproduction strategy that can get around crop rotation, by laying their eggs in a different crop where corn might be planted next season, Rozeboom said.