Disease and pests: New issues to watch for in South Dakota corn

As farmers get closer to planting their first fields of corn, there are a couple new disease and pest issues to watch in South Dakota.
Extension experts from South Dakota State University gave a preview of what to watch for during the Dakota Farm Show in Vermilion this winter.
Tar spot is a corn disease that’s new to the region. It’s been identified in Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri, said Connie Strunk, plant pathology specialist for SDSU Extension. It can cause yield losses of around 30 bushels per acre.
“It’s one we would prefer not to have here,” she said.
Tar spot likes warm temperatures and high humidity. It typically develops later in the season at mid- to late grain fill. It’s a fungal disease that looks like common rust or Southern rust. It’s the same fungus that attacks maple leaves. Lesions have a sort of fish-eye appearance with brown tissue around the lesion on the husks or leaves.
It can survive on corn stubble. That’s why crop rotation is key, Strunk said.
Corn rootworm is another issue in Midwestern fields.
“We did not have many calls in 2021, but it’s always something to watch for,” said Philip Rozeboom, SDSU’s integrated pest management coordinator, based in Brookings.
One variety, western corn rootworm, hasn’t yet been found in South Dakota. They have a different reproduction strategy that can get around crop rotation, by laying their eggs in a different crop where corn might be planted next season, Rozeboom said.
He suggests growers avoid planting corn varieties that rely on a single gene. Usually, hitting a pest with multiple modes of action is a good strategy, but with corn rootworm, farmer should avoid some combinations.
“We’re seeing cross-resistance to certain Bt hybrids,” Rozeboom said. “You’re just increasing cost and helping them develop resistance.”
Bt hybrids make toxins that target developing rootworm larvae. Bt corn is still an effective tool for managing rootworm larvae in much of the Corn Belt, but resistant western corn rootworm have been found in North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, according to an SDSU Extension fact sheet on corn rootworm. In North Dakota, some northern corn rootworm are resistant to certain Bt traits.
Rootworm resistant to the Bt hybrids were found mostly in corn-on-corn rotations that used just a single Bt toxin.
While the pest lives mostly underground, when adults emerge in early- to mid-July, it can give some indication of how many are present in a field and the potential for root injury, according to a July 2021 article from SDSU Extension entomologist Adam Varenhorst. Yellow sticky cards placed in the field can help count pests, and if a threshold is reached a foliar insecticide is recommended.
Adults aren’t typically an issue for corn, but large populations can clip corn silks, according to the article. It’s the larvae that cause root damage and make for a real problem and yield loss.
When the rootworm larvae feed on roots, it makes it difficult for the plant to take up nutrients. Weakened roots also leave the plant susceptible to wind damage and lodging issues. When the entire root node is injured, rootworm can cause a yield loss between 15-17%.
Insecticides applied to the soil during planting can help protect corn roots from the larvae.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.