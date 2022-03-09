Dry winter isn’t cause for concern, experts say

It’s dry.
South Dakota snowfall totals have hovered between 5 to 15 inches across the state as the calendar turned to March, the start of meteorological spring.
That’s well below the 25-30 inches the state has usually accumulated by now, said Mike Gillespie, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service Sioux Falls office.
But while there will be little change in moisture levels in the immediate future, Gillespie said this winter’s overall lack of moisture isn’t an immediate cause for concern.
“We're in better shape soil moisture wise right now than we were last year at this time,” he said,
That’s due to the late season rains a good portion of the area saw last September and October.
While a deeper snowpack would result in slightly more soil moisture in the spring, the amount of moisture received in late March, April and May will have a much more profound impact on soil and crop health for the 2022 growing season.
Gillespie estimates the area has approximately 2 to 4 feet of frozen soil heading into March, meaning any new snow accumulation now has little to no impact.
“It basically acts like concrete and all of that water runs off as opposed to soaking into the soils,” Gillespie said.
Warmer weather is needed to thaw out the soil before any accumulated moisture can have an impact. As the frozen soil begins to thaw out, the existing moisture will melt into the soil releasing nitrogen and other much needed nutrients. It will also break apart the soil as it expands.
Like Gillespie, Anthony Bly, soils specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, isn’t overly worried about the dry winter.
“Certainly the amount of water stored in the soil is a big deal and a lot of areas are lacking in that. It was dry last year and the yields were down and we don't have a lot of reserves to go on,” he said. “But it's the spring precipitation and early summer precipitation that really contribute to a good crop.”
Fortunately, spring moisture is looking promising. Models are predicting March to have above average temperatures with average to above average moisture levels. April and May are also looking good, as they’re predicted to have average or even above average rainfall levels.
“We should at least get back to seeing normal precipitation,” Gillespie said.
In the event that the moisture levels don’t return to normal, Bly said there are things farmers can do to be proactive and protect themselves as much as possible.
Most importantly is to have a plan that is centered on success, he said.
“If you plan for a poor year or a disaster, that’s what you’re going to get,” he said. “We have to continue planning for success.”
Bly encouraged farmers to chat with their local agronomists about when to place nutrients for maximum benefit in a dry year.
He also recommended that farmers take the time to be sure they have the right insurance package for their operation.
“Make sure you’re protected at the level you need to be protected,” he said.
Bly also spoke about adjusting seeding rates, and recommended less seed in lower producing soil types.
In a dry year, no-till planting can be a good option, as it conserves the existing soil moisture. Allowing the soil to be in the state that it was after the last crop preserves the old root channels there that can take in more water when it does rain.
Bly recognized no-till seeding can require some equipment modifications.
“Have newer or sharp disc openers that aren’t worn out. Make sure they are set correctly. Maybe take some additional equipment on the tail end of the planting unit to help close that furrow differently than the old standard rubber smooth rubber wheels,” he said.
A seed firmer could also be added to help get consistent seed depth.
For farmers interested in trying no-till this year, Bly recommended South Dakota Soil Health Coalition’s mentor network or simply chat with someone who has done it.
“Find someone that you know who is doing it in your area and make friends with them,” he said. “Find out what they're doing and if it looks good, just do what they do.”
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.