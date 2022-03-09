Dry winter isn’t cause for concern, experts say

It’s dry.

South Dakota snowfall totals have hovered between 5 to 15 inches across the state as the calendar turned to March, the start of meteorological spring.

That’s well below the 25-30 inches the state has usually accumulated by now, said Mike Gillespie, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service Sioux Falls office.

But while there will be little change in moisture levels in the immediate future, Gillespie said this winter’s overall lack of moisture isn’t an immediate cause for concern.

“We're in better shape soil moisture wise right now than we were last year at this time,” he said,

That’s due to the late season rains a good portion of the area saw last September and October.

While a deeper snowpack would result in slightly more soil moisture in the spring, the amount of moisture received in late March, April and May will have a much more profound impact on soil and crop health for the 2022 growing season.

Gillespie estimates the area has approximately 2 to 4 feet of frozen soil heading into March, meaning any new snow accumulation now has little to no impact.

“It basically acts like concrete and all of that water runs off as opposed to soaking into the soils,” Gillespie said.

Warmer weather is needed to thaw out the soil before any accumulated moisture can have an impact. As the frozen soil begins to thaw out, the existing moisture will melt into the soil releasing nitrogen and other much needed nutrients. It will also break apart the soil as it expands.