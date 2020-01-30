The deadline for farm bill safety net programs is approaching, and producers are encouraged to make an appointment with the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to sign up now.
“If you do not have an appointment scheduled with your local county FSA office, please call and get one scheduled immediately,” said Jamie White, FSA acting executive director for South Dakota.
“By making an appointment now, producers can beat the rush and get the process completed before focusing on spring planting,” White said.
Producers who complete the election process for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs and finish the enrollment process now, will still have until the March 15 enrollment deadline to come back and make changes, if necessary.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues.
“Start by contacting your local FSA office as soon as possible to make an appointment. FSA staff can provide you with knowledge and resources to aid in the enrollment process and ensure FSA meets your customer service expectations,” White said.
For more information on ARC and PLC including two online decision tools that assist producers in making enrollment and election decisions specific to their operations, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
To schedule an appointment, contact your FSA county office by visiting farmers.gov/service-center-locator.