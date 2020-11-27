As the 2020 growing season comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseeds stored on their farms.
At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end off-farm grain and oilseed stocks.
“These surveys are the largest and most important year-end surveys conducted by NASS,” NASS South Dakota state statistician Erik Gerlach said.
The results will be published in several reports, including the Crop Production Annual Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released Jan. 12, 2021.
The information provides the basis for the official USDA estimates of production and harvested acres of all major agricultural commodities in the U.S.
“Data from the survey will benefit farmers and processors by providing timely and accurate information to help them make crucial year-end business decisions and begin planning for the next growing and marketing season,” Gerlach said.
Responses to the survey are used to calculate county-level yields, which have a direct impact on farmers around the state, he added. The Farm Service Agency uses the data to administer producer programs and determine disaster assistance.
NASS cannot publish a county yield unless it receives enough reports from producers in that county to make a statistically defensible estimate, Gerlach said. That’s why it’s important for producers to respond by the survey.
In 2019, NASS was unable to publish several large producing counties due to a lack of responses.
Gerlach reminds producers that their responses are completely confidential.
“We safeguard the privacy of all respondents, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” he said.
NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information, call the South Dakota field office at 800-582-6443.