Feed shortage an issue as producers look to wean early

Usually by this time my crop watcher report is done, proofed and sent off. I have procrastinated enough on this one and now we are on the deadline. I think I was hoping for some form of moisture to be able to report over the past two weeks, but no such luck – unless you count the dew on the grass this morning. I think that has been the only thing keeping us going over the past month.
There have been reports of rain around the country, and I am so happy for you that are receiving moisture. We are holding out that we will be on the receiving end sometime soon.
I know Sioux Falls got a 1 ½ inch rain last week that came slow and easy – very happy for all of you. Lincoln, Nebraska, received around that much over the weekend, and good for them. I think even Burke had a trace on Friday night but none for us. I am starting to sound like a broken record! Some of you won’t know what that means, but for my generation, you will understand!
I helped Rich load the old cows this morning to go to the sale barn. They are the next in line to go to town due to our drought plan, which is still in place. We left their calves in the pasture with a creep feeder and five babysitter cows, so the weaning process has begun. And speaking of weaning calves, there is talk in the area already. Rich told me to go ahead and order the fall shots so when we decide to wean the rest of the calves, the vaccine is here.
Everyone knows to make their pastures last, they will need to get the calves off early. The problem is that no one knows what they are going to feed them. All the extra feed and silage will be going to the cow herd so the discussion is to sell the calves off the cow, background for awhile (but what to feed), send them somewhere to be backgrounded where they have feed (oh, but the cost) or other options. I am not sure what the other options are at this time. As they say, time will tell.
The crops continue to decline with the dry weather, and there is discussion about cutting sileage. One of our neighbors who cuts silage for a business was out of the area a few days and when he got home, he had 25-30 messages wanting to book him to cut silage. We think there will be a lot of that in the month ahead.
The beans are still struggling but it is a wait and see game. Our cover crop/millet that we planted July 5 and received that .65 of rain is up and trying to grow. Oh, what a shot of rain would do! The millet we planted back in June has progressed but so have the weeds in it. However, it will be roughage. I am sure that we will be putting that up for grinding hay.
We moved a group of cows last Friday to a new pasture. We made them use up the pasture they were in as long as we could. However, they discovered the alfalfa field when they went up a steep cliff and jumped up on a 10-foot ledge! Oh, what they will do for a little green, and especially alfalfa.
We were surprised that the field came back but not enough to cut for hay. We think haying is at a stand-still for awhile. Rich finished up on the share hay and now we are looking at other projects. He and the hired help tore out a section of fence and then found out the posts he ordered didn’t make it in. He found some others but 1/3 higher price than they were a year ago! So we may not put in as much new fence as we had planned. The problem with getting and paying for supplies continues. The hired help has started football practice and is showing his 4-H calves this week, so we may not see him as often. It was nice to have help for awhile!
Rich and I spent the day in Pierre last Tuesday visiting with our accountant. We made the appointment over three months ago. It is extremely difficult to get in to see an accountant but a very necessary task. We are already looking at some tax planning and also revisiting our estate plan. We were so proud to have an estate plan in place several years ago but these are constantly changing times we live in. It is difficult to do planning with the weather, the markets, the government and constantly changing family dynamics. However, my advice to everyone is don’t put it off! At least have something in place. It is a good thing to take a look at your operation and where you want it to go. It is not something we like to do, but it is so necessary!
Our Mid-Missouri River Prescribed Burn Association held a directors meeting last week and we revisited the prescribed burns we had scheduled. It is hard to look at burn plans in this stage of drought but this is when the planning stages of a prescribed burn take place. Our newsletter is at the press and will be out soon, let me know if someone wants a copy of it! We have done some awesome things this year and there are some interesting pasture walks and trainings coming up. We also reaffirmed that our equipment would be made available if there were unplanned fires in our area. We have some great fire fighting equipment to deal with fires in the rough country. And we know this time of year and the stage of our drought makes unplanned fire a high risk in our area. I’m thankful that we have been spared the hot, dry winds, but that may be coming. Everyone is on high alert working in these dry conditions.
Our local Cattlewomen served a beef meal yesterday for the Burke Dog Days celebration. It has been two years since the tornado ripped through the town of Burke destroying businesses, the school and the Civic Center. Last year the celebration was postponed due to COVID, so this year the theme was Burke Strong! So appropriate for the rebuilding that has taken place since the tornado. Our Cattlewomen were the last to use the Civic Center before it was destroyed. It was a bittersweet weekend but many things to celebrate!
So long for now, please keep praying for rain!
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.