Grain robot stabilizes the unstable

As grain prices continue to rise and grain bins continue to be built, two freshly graduated college students out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have built a grain bin robot to limit farmers’ exposure to bin dangers.

Dubbed the Grain Weevil, Ben Johnson of Aurora, Nebraska, and Zane Zents of Omaha, have begun the next chapter of their lives by targeting a problem area for Midwestern farmers and created a robot capable of traversing grain bins.

Aimed to level, aerate, move and manage the grain without a farmer in the bin, the robot looks to revolutionize the industry and save lives while doing it.

“Everyone knows someone or is related to someone that has been in a grain bin accident,” Johnson said.

The someone in Johnson and Zent’s life is farmer Zach Hunnicutt of Aurora. A family friend of the Johnsons, Hunnicutt approached Johnson’s father, Chad, at church a few years back. Chad Johnson runs a robotics camp in Aurora and he and Ben have been involved in robotics their entire lives.

“I’ve been around that robotics team and knew him as the robot guy,” Hunnicutt said.

After a hard Saturday cleaning out the grain bin, Hunnicutt casually joked about getting a robot in the bin so he wouldn’t have to climb in there with a broom. Personally for the Hunnicutts, after losing a great uncle and almost losing a neighbor to a grain bin accident, getting farmers out of the bin is a top priority.

“It’s something that everybody has that connection,” he said.

As the Johnsons were not directly involved in farming, Ben said he and Chad came out to the Hunnicutt operation and got a sense of just how large and dangerous grain bins can be.