Grain robot stabilizes the unstable

As grain prices continue to rise and grain bins continue to be built, two freshly graduated college students out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have built a grain bin robot to limit farmers’ exposure to bin dangers.
Dubbed the Grain Weevil, Ben Johnson of Aurora, Nebraska, and Zane Zents of Omaha, have begun the next chapter of their lives by targeting a problem area for Midwestern farmers and created a robot capable of traversing grain bins.
Aimed to level, aerate, move and manage the grain without a farmer in the bin, the robot looks to revolutionize the industry and save lives while doing it.
“Everyone knows someone or is related to someone that has been in a grain bin accident,” Johnson said.
The someone in Johnson and Zent’s life is farmer Zach Hunnicutt of Aurora. A family friend of the Johnsons, Hunnicutt approached Johnson’s father, Chad, at church a few years back. Chad Johnson runs a robotics camp in Aurora and he and Ben have been involved in robotics their entire lives.
“I’ve been around that robotics team and knew him as the robot guy,” Hunnicutt said.
After a hard Saturday cleaning out the grain bin, Hunnicutt casually joked about getting a robot in the bin so he wouldn’t have to climb in there with a broom. Personally for the Hunnicutts, after losing a great uncle and almost losing a neighbor to a grain bin accident, getting farmers out of the bin is a top priority.
“It’s something that everybody has that connection,” he said.
As the Johnsons were not directly involved in farming, Ben said he and Chad came out to the Hunnicutt operation and got a sense of just how large and dangerous grain bins can be.
“That was our first intro into how dangerous grain bins were, really,” he said.
After a few months of testing, Ben and Chad got to work on a 3-D printed platform that could work in concept and he and his dad started Grain Weevil in March 2019 after a patent was filed on the idea. But, as they continued with the hardware, Johnson realized that extra hands were needed and his former roommate at UNL would do the trick – enter software engineer Zane Zents.
With years of expecting questions from Ben and working together to build off each other’s strengths in college, Zents expected the call from Johnson eventually.
“I’ve been used to him coming to me with ideas and asking for help,” he joked.
As they fleshed out the idea, Zents said he realized this issue was more important than the college projects they had in the past. An invention to save lives and give farmers a piece of mind was something he was excited to get working on.
As Johnson and Zents balanced school work and robot testing, the Hunnicutt operation became the lightning rod of robot testing. Zents and Johnson would travel back and forth from college to the operation in southeastern Nebraska to test the newest version of the robot.
What started as a casual conversation, Hunnicutt said it was great to see the different versions of the robot being tested - starting from the first version that couldn’t even make it over the grain pile. Zents said the mistakes they made along the way have led them to the successes they found later on and Hunnicutt added that watching engineers work on the problem gave him hope for the future versions.
“Sometimes they had to throw some duct tape on it and keep going,” he said.
While the robot was being developed and the early days of the company were established, Johnson said they began surveying farmers, asking what the robot would need to be able to do. After 200 customer surveys, the higher-level tasks the robot can accomplish have been realized.
“We are driving on an environment that is unlike anything robots have been on before,” he said. “It’s a semi-solid fluid we are not only driving on but manipulating as well.”
As it stands, the first fully realized version of the Grain Weevil can traverse the grain bin for three or four hours before a recharge and the battery pack gives it flexibility. In the future, they hope to make a bin attachment that can lower and retrieve the robot for charging so the farmer can be hands-free.
The weevil’s main goal in the bin is to keep the grain flowing. While there can be issues in grain bins that require a farmer to enter the bin and shovel problem areas away, the grain weevil will constantly keep the pile level and aerated while being able to withstand the temperatures and conditions inside the bin.
The Grain Weevil was awarded the 2021 $10,000 “Eat it!” Lemelson-MIT Student Prize for the innovation and is now the full-time focus of Zents and Johnson since graduation in May.
With five paid farmer trials this summer in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee, the team will be trying to collect data on how to improve the weevil before an official launch in the future. Zents and Johnson said that as they evolve and work to make the robot autonomous, they’ve realized that farmers are “basically engineers” at this point and the learning curve to operating the robot isn’t that much greater than expected.
The ultimate goal would be to allow the robot to scurry the bin on its own, but for now Johnson said the team's focus is making it as efficient as possible and gathering data to prove its effectiveness in the field.
Hunnicutt said that while robots are still a novel concept on the farm, he wouldn’t be surprised to see more and more niche robots pop up in agricultural settings to solve dangerous situations.
“It’s definitely a technological world now with pretty much every farmer is connected, or needs to be,” he said.
To learn more about the Grain Weevil, visit their website at www.grainweevil.com or follow them on Twitter @grainweevil for updates on how the robot is progressing.
