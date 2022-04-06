How the Ukraine-Russia conflict will impact crop marketing decisions

By the time this article is read, it is quite likely that it will be outdated as to the conflict in Ukraine. However, the purpose of this discussion is its relationship to the world ag markets and its likely impact outliving the near-term conflict negotiations.
Briefly, geographically, Ukraine is mainly a vast plain with no natural boundaries except the Carpathian Mountains in the southwest, the Black Sea in the south and the Azov Sea in the southeast. The Dnipro River with its many tributaries unifies central Ukraine economically and forms its mostly plains make-up (excluding Crimea).
While in Northwestern Iowa, the latitude is 43 degrees north at Sheldon, Ukraine sits at 49 degrees at Kyiv.
Though Ukraine’s total area (603K square miles) is not totally capable of crop production (approximately 70%), Ukraine is roughly 4.2 times larger than Iowa (145,000 square miles). The Ukraine pre-conflict population was 43.9 million, compared to Iowa with approximately 3 million.
These geographics along with the Ukraine latitude offer some description/explanation to the 2021-22 corn production forecast of 41.9 million tons (3.5% of the world corn production; old crop, 2021-22 increased nearly 40% from the previous year) in Ukraine. As a comparison, the U.S. 2021-22 crop production forecast is 383.9 million tons (31.8%) while the Russia corn production forecast is 15.2 million tons (1.3%).
Note that soybean production is not as significant from Ukraine and Russia. That’s dominated more by Brazil and Argentina.
The conflict is further impacting the 2022 corn production cycle. Normally, Ukrainian farmers would begin planting corn in late-March to early-April. Planting season fuel is projected to be short, due to appropriations for the military. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has estimated 20-30% of the new crop corn may not get planted. Yields may decline due to limitations to available inputs, such as fertilizer and seed, along with labor and logistic shortcomings.
Combined, Russian and Ukraine grain exports account for one-fourth of global export trade. Ukranian corn exports have been increasing historically, consistent with production. Much of the old crop 2021-22 remains in storage, if not destroyed by the war.
The forecast is to be approximately 14% of world corn exports in 2021-22 (assuming 80% of their production); however, short-term exports are adversely impacted from the destruction of roads and bridges. As of early April, exports from Ukraine were significantly lower due to Black Sea port closures and security unrest, both then if and when mitigated, only to still result in higher shipping costs.
Shipments east to Europe have had to rely more upon rail, and these trade customers have placed more pressure on genetically modified solutions (U.S. and South America), replacing those non-GM supplies typically from Ukraine.
Crop decisions
Current market prices remain volatile with double-digit swings being the norm versus the exception. The conflict and the related factors discussed above are a factor.
The USDA Planting Intentions Report of March 31 pointed to a 20-cent increase (to $5.65) in the average projected old crop corn price. Full expectations were laid toward a likely May new crop average price increase, in light of the 4% lowering to the 2022 corn crop size estimates.
Soybean market prices from the report had a very similar impact, although not for the same reasons. A 4% increase to soybean acres in 2022 were bearish.
Old crop soybean prices were adjusted up 25 cents, not from the crop size (that had been earlier reported), but from increased demand, most notably smaller market destinations replacing the significant exports lost to China.
It should be noted that historically, going back 10 years, total acreage doesn’t tend to move much higher than initial intentions.
We still have the bullish U.S. drought monitor on 2022 crop sizes, heading into planting. However, some positive news from later season rains in South America are helping second season crops, most notably the safrinha corn crop.
The above focused upon commodity market prices and failed to discuss tremendous upward pressures on crop input costs, especially fertilizer. Notwithstanding the inflationary pressures from world commerce tensions, concerns remain due to supply chain outcomes.
Protein margins presently show some margin stress during the upcoming August 2022 to October 2023 timeframe.
You have heard me say it before, borrowing from Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” though natural instincts to the contrary, concern yourself more with the things you can control.
Though some decisions on seed, fertility and weed control may limit a crop pattern or rotation change now, operating margin analyses is very important this year. The online resource Ag Decision Maker can greatly assist in the operators’ first step – making a carefully analyzed production cost estimate. Then with a better understanding of margins, the marketing decisions can follow.
Do the present crop prices justify taking some positions to properly manage the market price risks, in light of the present volatile market price environment?
Gary Wright, is farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Reach him at 712-223-1574 or gdwright@iastate.edu.