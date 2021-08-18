Lack of rain stunts ear development

Spotty rains continue to roll through our area every couple weeks, but they are very hit and miss, and widespread drought continues in north central South Dakota.
Since my last report, we received .40 inches of rain the early morning hours of July 30. Ranges from around the area were 0.10 inches a few miles south of us up to 0.85 a few miles to the north of our farm.
Early Saturday morning, Aug. 7, a little storm popped up and a neighbor 4 miles to the north had 0.60 fall in a short period of time. That shower lasted only a few miles and we didn’t receive anything at our place.
Our row crops still continue to keep alive on whatever sub-soil moisture they can find. The corn actually pollinated pretty well for the conditions in the prior weeks. Ear development has been poor however due to the lack of rain. Aborted kernels and tip back on the ears is already starting to occur and will continue to do so.
Soybeans are really starting to show the stressed areas in the fields. Until recently, flowers and small pods have been plentiful. But once again without rain, many will be aborted and only a fraction will fill.
Around the area, insect pressure is becoming more prevalent. Spider mites in soybeans tend to be a common pest in dry conditions, as well as grasshoppers moving into fields from the field borders.
Hay production continues here. We spent the last couple weeks cleaning up section lines and road ditches. Grass and hay production has been very limited and we continue to get as much rolled up as we can. We have annual forages planted as well, but they have also been slow to develop and we are still unsure as to how the tons will add up there. At the beginning of the month some CRP acres were opened up for emergency haying and we are lucky enough to be able to utilize some of those acres in the area.
Summer for our family is beginning to wind down. My wife, Chantel, is the high school math teacher in Hoven, South Dakota, and has begun her planning for the year and shopping for school supplies has been done for our kids who will start Aug. 24. This year we will have a kindergartner, second grader and a third grader in school. As usual, they all have mixed feelings about going back but are excited to learn and see their friends on the regular.
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.