Lessons in hemp: Field day provides learning opportunity for new producers

“You’ve got to get it in the ground early.”

Blake Burgrraff is a first-time hemp grower who attended the South Dakota Hemp Association’s field day Aug. 10 near Willow Lake.

He said he learned “a ton” during the field day, but his number one take away was that hemp needs to be planted by the first week of June or it won’t yield much.

Burgrraff echoed Derrick Dohmann, Horizon Hemp seed sales and marketing manager, who led the field day.

The hemp in Horizon Hemp’s production field near Willow Lake didn’t grow the way Dohmann hoped.

Last year, the 10 feet tall plants towered over Dohmann. This year, it barely came up to his knees.

This year, the field got planted much later than he would have liked due to excessive rain.

The field was planted June 20. Dohmann said he will not plant any later than the first week of June in future years.

While rain in June delayed planting, rain in July hindered the hemp’s growth.

“Hemp doesn’t like to have its feet wet,” Dohmann said.

Burggraff’s hemp was a different story.

The Hartford, South Dakota farmer said planted his hemp May 23.

“We planted on a Monday and it was up by Friday," he said.

Burggraff became interested in trying to grow hemp after talking to his father-in-law who told him it would outgrow the weeds and need little input cost.

He said ever since he was a little boy growing up on his dad’s farm, he didn’t understand the need to buy extra inputs such as fertilizer and chemicals.

“If you look at what God’s made, it should work without that,” he said.

Hemp will grow a canopy to block out the light and kill the weeds, Dohmann said.

Burggraff is working on his organic certification for his whole farm. He spent last winter researching management practices and landed on organic no till to create a mulch that stops the weeds and creates organic matter. The organic matter contains the nutrients needed by crops, and with the right soil biology, it will break down and transfer that to plants, Burggraff said.

Hemp was legalized to grow in the 2018 farm bill, and South Dakota issued its first licenses for the 2021 growing season. Being a new crop, discovering what works on individual acres can be a bit of a process. Burggraff and Dohmann swapped stories about their experiences while standing in the Horizon Hemp production field.

Dohmann said last year, they planted hemp after soybeans and this year after corn. While Dohmann plans to go back to putting the hemp behind soybeans, Burggraff said he’d like to do some trials behind corn because hemp, like oats, is a scavenger crop that looks for nutrients and it can use fertilizer leftover from the corn.

“I think that you're missing out on a lot of nutrients following (corn) directly by soybeans. Soybeans don't need that many nutrients,” he said.

Soybeans need the phosphorus, but Burggraff said it’s best to keep the nitrogen away from them because it causes them to grow taller rather than filling out with beans.

Burggraff is growing 65 acres of the Vega hemp variety, which can be sold for both fiber and seed. He said he thinks it’s been a good fit for his land.

The tall, healthy hemp on his farm seems to verify his inkling.

“I think it did really well, but we’ll see what the numbers actually say,” he said.

Dohmann and the Horizon Hemp team have been helpful in getting him up and running, Burggraff said. They’re even available by text to answer questions.

The Hartford farmer recently got a new no-till drill and asked about recommended seed depth. Burggraff was surprised that Dohmann recommended not going any deeper than a quarter to three-quarters of an inch.

“Hopefully as we progress and get good mulch on the soil we won’t need to go very deep at all,” Burgraff said.

His hemp did well against the derecho July 5. It leaned over quite a bit but was able to pop back up. Burggraff said he was hoping it would do better than the corn against the winds, but they did about the same.

“Corn isn’t my favorite crop,” he said. “It’s very nutrient intensive and doesn’t give back to the soil like other crops do.”

He also likes that hemp isn’t publicly traded like corn and soybeans, which is something he’d like to move away from. He dislikes that large companies can invest in crops like corn or beans for a few months and then stop investing. It takes control away from the producer, he said.

“They're just gonna just pull the bottom out from underneath you, and you just have nothing, no control over it at all,” he said.

Along with growing crops, Burggraff and his wife have a small herd of goats and sell small square bales directly to their customers, who are predominantly horse owners. Selling their own product is a big reason they’re able to continue farming, he said, and he hopes hemp can help them further break out of the conventional commodity market.