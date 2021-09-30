New carts roll for harvest 2021

New technologies are rolling with harvest crews this fall. Several companies have introduced new grain carts that aim to make collecting the crop a smooth process.

Brandt is in its second year of offering the 1520XT grain cart, which was redesigned from the ground up with costumer input.

It’s corner-mount unload auger has a forward reach of 8-plus feet that puts the flow gate in direct line of sight for the driver pulling the grain cart from the tractor cab. Red LEDs indicate the flow gate’s opening.

The opposite side of the cart where the combine drops its fill is at a height that works well for equipment traveling hilly terrain.

The inside of the cart is designed for keeping grain flowing smoothly. It’s powder-coated and components are designed to eliminate common ledges and catch-points.

When it comes to cleaning the interior, the XT is the only grain cart in North America that offers a ground-level access door. It’s a safety measure, said Michael Loux, Brandt sales manager, while visiting Dakotafest in Mitchell this summer.

The equipment is robotically welded at the Brandt facility in Illinois. That adds to the strength, NAME said.

The cart can be painted in blue, red or green to match the farmer’s tractor of choice. It comes with either wheels or tracks, which are more expensive but popular in the eastern corn belt.

Rolling solo

New autonomous technology is allowing operations to go without a grain cart driver.

Raven Industries put its new OmniDrive on the market this spring. Replacing the AutoCart name, OmniDrive is an after-market kit that transforms existing tractors into driverless machines. Farmers can operate the tractor pulling a grain cart from the cab of their combine, effectively controlling two vehicles at once.