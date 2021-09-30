New carts roll for harvest 2021

New technologies are rolling with harvest crews this fall. Several companies have introduced new grain carts that aim to make collecting the crop a smooth process.
Brandt is in its second year of offering the 1520XT grain cart, which was redesigned from the ground up with costumer input.
It’s corner-mount unload auger has a forward reach of 8-plus feet that puts the flow gate in direct line of sight for the driver pulling the grain cart from the tractor cab. Red LEDs indicate the flow gate’s opening.
The opposite side of the cart where the combine drops its fill is at a height that works well for equipment traveling hilly terrain.
The inside of the cart is designed for keeping grain flowing smoothly. It’s powder-coated and components are designed to eliminate common ledges and catch-points.
When it comes to cleaning the interior, the XT is the only grain cart in North America that offers a ground-level access door. It’s a safety measure, said Michael Loux, Brandt sales manager, while visiting Dakotafest in Mitchell this summer.
The equipment is robotically welded at the Brandt facility in Illinois. That adds to the strength, NAME said.
The cart can be painted in blue, red or green to match the farmer’s tractor of choice. It comes with either wheels or tracks, which are more expensive but popular in the eastern corn belt.
Rolling solo
New autonomous technology is allowing operations to go without a grain cart driver.
Raven Industries put its new OmniDrive on the market this spring. Replacing the AutoCart name, OmniDrive is an after-market kit that transforms existing tractors into driverless machines. Farmers can operate the tractor pulling a grain cart from the cab of their combine, effectively controlling two vehicles at once.
Raven’s new autonomous system pulling a grain cart drew spectators at summer farm shows, including Hefty’s AgPhD in Baltic, South Dakota.
It will provide a huge savings when it comes to time and labor, Raven’s Brian Sees said.
“You’re taking the person out of the cab,” he said.
Raven added several safety measures to help ensure safe operation. OmniDrive takes information from four cameras and radars mounted on the tractor that verify it’s in a safe spot. Two more cameras are used when the tractor is moving. They’re programed to know when it sees a person, a fence post or another obstruction it doesn’t want to hit. They can also see unharvested crops so the equipment doesn’t disturb them.
New Blue
Kinze Manufacturing was new dual auger grain carts coming for the 2022 harvest season. The Harvest Commander 1121 model, unveiled this summer, can hold 1,100 bushels. It has a dump door cleanout for quick crop changeover and a low profile with short sides for operating on rolling terrain.
“Its durable construction, minimum driveline complexity providing operator convenience and low-maintenance track system are designed to provide farmers with a smooth and uninterrupted harvest,” said Susanne Veatch, Kinze president Susanne Veatch said in a news release.
The new cart is a throwback to Kinze’s legendary 1050 model, discontinued in 2012, that offered 1,000 bushels of capacity.
Kinze has given it’s carts new model numbers — the 1321, 1421, 1521 and 1721 — which, along with the 1121, reflect Kinze’s new product numbering system. The first two digits represent hundreds of bushels, the third digit indicates single or dual auger, and the final number is the model generation.
Beginning in 2022, all Kinze single and dual auger carts will carry the Harvest Commander name, as did the former 1050 model. They will also feature a new look, maintaining the classic Kinze blue color but with enhanced graphics, repositioning the Kinze name and adding to the back of the carts the iconic Kinze Man character that was introduced in the company’s early years.
The timing for the new look and upgrades coincides with this year’s 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart.
