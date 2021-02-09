Planting into poor soils costs farmers money

Patches of some fields in eastern South Dakota are as barren as the moon because they suffer from high salt and sodium content, but new programs aim to help farmers work around or reclaim those acres using certain management practices.

One Kingsbury County farmer who worked with the South Dakota State University Extension program known as Every Acre Counts planted buffer strips and fine-tuned his precision spray equipment to work around sodic areas.

As a result, his profit on that field went from a negative $12.32 per acre to $36.06 in the positive, said Anthony Bly, the SDSU Extension agronomist who leads Every Acre Counts. He gave an overview of their efforts in a December webinar put on by South Dakota Corn and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Salinity issues impact more than 2 million acres in South Dakota, according to estimates. Barren areas are expanding as more rainfall – especially in spring and fall when crops aren’t growing – becomes the norm.

“This is a big, big deal,” said Jim Ristau, sustainability director for South Dakota Corn. “The state cannot afford to lose production on 2 million acres.”

South Dakota’s geography plays into the problem. The Plains were once covered by a saltwater lake, and the water table is high because soils are built on a clay-based Pierre shale that is fairly close to the surface – especially along the James River Valley down the middle of eastern South Dakota.

“That’s where we need to be most concerned about this issue and careful in how we manage our soil,” Ristau said.