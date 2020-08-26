South Dakota State University's field day at its Northeast Research Farm north of Watertown was canceled due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, but the content is available online.
SDSU researchers have prepared several short videos highlighting current research projects happening at the Northeast Research Farm. They're available on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2Qo891N.
Projects include potassium deficiency, cover crops, herbicide application, oat fertility, nutrient stratification and grassland management. There will also be an overview of trial results and plot treatments.
Topics include:
• History and Overview of Northeast Research Farm – Paul O. Johnson, Northeast Research Farm Director and SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator; Allen Heuer, Northeast Research Farm Manager
• Potassium Deficiency – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• Effects of Cash Crop Herbicide Application on Cover Crop Establishment – David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist; Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• Oat Fertility Trial – David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
• Phosphorus Application and Nutrient Stratification in No-Till Soil – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• Spring Wheat Fungicide Trial on Fusarium Head Blight – Emmanuel Byamukama, SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science
• Trials Overview and 2020 Crop Performance Summary – Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Crop Production Associate
• Long-term Grassland Management – Pete Bauman, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist
• Corn Plot Treatments – Paul O. Johnson, Northeast Research Farm Director and SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
• Soybean Plot Treatments – Paul O. Johnson, Northeast Research Farm Director and SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
Established in 1956, the SDSU Northeast Research Farm is located approximately 15 miles north of Watertown, South Dakota, at the junction of Highway 20 and old Highway 81, or 2 miles west of the I-29 South Shore exit.
The farm was originally one of several mobile units and intentions were to move to different locations every 6–10 years. However, a long-term lease arrangement with Orrin Korth has enabled the station to remain in place and increase in size from the original 20 acres to the current 93 total acres with 80 tillable acres.
The overall mission of the Northeast Research Farm is to provide an environment conducive to research and SDSU Extension activities in the plant sciences, provide an additional channel of communication between area crop producers and university personnel, and aid in providing agronomic information applicable to northeastern South Dakota.
For more information, contact Northeast Research Farm Director Paul O. Johnson at paulo.johnson@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4591.