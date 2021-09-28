Short supplies across agriculture change the game for 2022

Last fall, supply lines for commodities like lumber, steel, fertilizer and fungicide saw major disruptions amidst the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and prices hit record highs.

This past spring, those three commodities had risen another 50%, with fertilizer leading the pack at a staggering 51% increase in cost since September 2020, according to the Agricultural Marketing Service. Ultimately, there is no timetable for the prices to return to pre-pandemic levels and some experts across the industry are estimating it never will.

Aaron Burke, the director of central U.S. crops with Atticus Crop Protection, began looking at the fungicide market with strained eyes back in December 2020. Supply lines dried up as Chinese imports slowed, something that the fertilizer industry has struggled with as well.

The problem in the fungicide industry, Burke said last spring, is that there is a three-step distribution system that was disrupted almost immediately. Between the distributor, retailer and producer, the crisis highlighted inefficiencies of the system.

“That inefficiency, especially with just-in-time inventory, has become unsustainable,” Burke said.

Fertilizer supplies were in short supply because numerous plants shut down during height of the pandemic. Part of the internal problem with fungicide supplies was shipping it from where it was produced in China, around provinces that were closed in order to get the product to port. It was a time consuming practice, then once the product was overseas, U.S. and national lockdowns continued to impact travel.