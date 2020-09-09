An SDSU Extension program known as Every Acre County aims to help producers use precision technologies to make informed management decisions for every acre of their operations, improving profitability, diversity and ecosystem benefits.
The program focuses on marginal lands impacted by wet conditions, saline or sodic soils and eroded areas.
Every Acre Counts, previously limited to 15 counties were different soil types were under the microscope, has expanded to all counties in South Dakota. The primary emphasis is still the eastern side of the state.
Millions of acres across the state are impacted by these low-yielding conditions, and the financial burden of attempting to produce crops on these marginal lands can be negative. By evaluating marginal acres and their return on investment, data summaries and conclusions obtained from this program can be shared with producers to assist in making informed decisions.
SDSU Extension will work with landowners throughout the state to precisely quantify the technical metrics of their existing operations and generate an economic analysis report, which will provide the information needed to pinpoint and quantify marginal acres on each operation.
If you have issues with marginal lands and would like to learn more about this program, contact SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist Anthony Bly at anthony.bly@sdstate.edu or 605-690-4563.