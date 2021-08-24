Southwestern Minnesota lucks out on rain

We have been very fortunate with moisture this summer! I would have to say that my locations on the east half of Rock County are definitely in better shape than other areas.
I received about an inch of rain last Friday afternoon, Aug. 20 and 0.6 of an inch on Sunday, Aug. 22. Our corn on the east side of the county is mostly fully green yet. Corn is denting. But my farm on the west side of the county is much drier and drying down. The soybeans are thriving and hopefully throwing on a few more pods and filling out existing pods.
The pastures are still producing some grass to sustain the cows, but the creek that they drink from was slowing to a trickle before the last rain. The feedlot cattle are getting closer to finish and enjoying more room after we got cement poured there. We just have to pour some walls and the project will be completed.
Next up will be chopping corn silage in the coming weeks and the rest of harvest will probably start earlier than normal.
The fainting goats were not boring this last period. One billy thought only HE could service the ladies – jumping panels, knocking over gates and giving my daughter a “shiner.” I think his days on the farm are definitely numbered!