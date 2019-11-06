Weber tractor

Crop Watcher Kenny Weber poses by a tractor in his Bridgewater, S.D., shop. In addition to farming, Weber runs Innovative Ag, a company focused on precision planting.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo

“Harvest for us was one word: wet,” crop watcher Kenny Weber said, reporting from Bridgewater, South Dakota.

The soybeans took quite a while to dry down. Yields were better than expected for early planted beans, but a little short for those planted later, Weber said. Hail caused Weber’s soybeans to yield lower than average.

The corn in his area was still wet going into November. Early planted corn measured around 21-25% moisture. Ground conditions were wet, too.

“We are fortunate to have a dryer system setup for our corn. This has allowed up to combine what we have in a timely manner,” Weber said, adding that corn yields seem quite a bit off from other years.

He planned to wrap up harvest in the first week of November. Then, he’ll be prepping ground for next year, finishing some tillage work, doing soil sampling and possibly spreading some fertilizer.

Sign up for our Weekly newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

Tags