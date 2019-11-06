“Harvest for us was one word: wet,” crop watcher Kenny Weber said, reporting from Bridgewater, South Dakota.
The soybeans took quite a while to dry down. Yields were better than expected for early planted beans, but a little short for those planted later, Weber said. Hail caused Weber’s soybeans to yield lower than average.
The corn in his area was still wet going into November. Early planted corn measured around 21-25% moisture. Ground conditions were wet, too.
“We are fortunate to have a dryer system setup for our corn. This has allowed up to combine what we have in a timely manner,” Weber said, adding that corn yields seem quite a bit off from other years.
He planned to wrap up harvest in the first week of November. Then, he’ll be prepping ground for next year, finishing some tillage work, doing soil sampling and possibly spreading some fertilizer.