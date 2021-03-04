Wheat seed treatments key to a safe 2021 planting season

After a handful of tough wheat years, 2020 shaped up to be a successful growing season for the Midwest staple crop. However, rolling into 2021, Syngenta agronomist Wally West said it’s important to remember that wheat growers only get one shot at a good spring wheat crop, and it comes early.

West said the guiding principle he’s advised his farmers is that “you only get one chance at establishing a good stand” and making sure your spring wheat is protected from soil borne diseases is key. The best way to do that, he said, is with a fungicide seed treatment.

Because of spring wheat’s very early planting date and its success in growing in cooler temperatures, the hardy crop is common in northern South Dakota. However, an unfortunate sight usually follows planting, and that is damage from many common funguses and pathogens.

The cool damp conditions that spring wheat thrives in are also favorable conditions for Pythium, fusarium and root rot diseases.

“The way to help manage soil borne diseases is to treat the seed with a good quality seed treatment,” West said.

This isn’t limited to just wheat, as all seeds typically fair better with a seed treatment tailored to a growers’ specific area, he added. West says once farmers choose a variety for their operation, working with that supplier on the best available seed treatments should be the very next step.

“You get what you pay for. That’s true when it comes to seed treatment application equipment,” he said.

While Syngenta’s typical recommendation of their CruiserMaxx Vibrance Cereals seed treatment, West said that there are many other seed treatments available on the market for producers to choose from. An additional advantage CruiserMaxx Vibrance Cereals offers, he said, is that it also comes with an insecticide. Insect pest problems are not out of the question for the early planted spring wheat.