Dairy couples can take a break, improve communication with ISU

In response to high levels of both personal and financial farm stress, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team is offering three “Farm Couple Getaways” across Iowa, with one location in northwestern Iowa.
The program is for farm couples wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal-setting or farm transitioning, or who would just like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues as a couple.
The local getaway will be held Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at Lakeshore Center at Okoboji, 1864 Highway 86 in Milford. The “getaway” will run from 12:30 p.m. Friday to 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the getaway.
“Past Farm Couple Getaways have proven to be beneficial to farm couples,” said Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “They are a productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful.”
Each getaway will consist of 10 farm couples and the Extension facilitators. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis, due two weeks prior to each session. The registration brochure and more information are available at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/dairyteam/farm-couple-getaways, by contacting your local ISU Extension and Outreach office, or through Northwest Iowa Dairy Specialist Fred Hall (712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu).