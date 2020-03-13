The Central Plains Dairy Expo has been canceled due to precautions over the spread of coronavirus.
The trade show was set for March 25 and 26 with a country music concert and welcome reception March 24. It was cancelled after the city of Sioux Falls declared an emergency limiting gatherings at city-owned facilities to crowds of less than 250 people through March 27.
The expo is held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, arena and Denny Sanford Premier Center, which are city-owned.
The Central Plains Dairy Association made the cancellation announcement the morning of March 13, saying the decision was "due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the desire of all interested parties to minimize further exposure to the virus."