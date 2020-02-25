Ahead of Central Plains Dairy Expo, a daylong class will focus on dairy beef carcasses at the farm, processor and consumer in, along with targeting health considerations for maximum performance.
I-29 Moo University Dairy Beef Short Course will be held Tuesday, March 24, in rooms 8, 9 and 10 of the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The agenda follows:
9:30 a.m. - Registration
10 a.m. - Finishing Dairy Cattle for Beef: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly with Dr. Ty Lawrence, professor of animal science, West Texas A&M University
11:15 a.m. - Panel Discussion – Being Conscious of Packer Programs That Fit Dairy and Dairy Beef Carcasses with Bill Munns, marketing and product management at JBS Beef, the Commercial Science Behind Purebred Holstein Beef; and Kevin Hueser, senior vice president of beef margin management at Tyson Fresh Meats, Dairy Cross Opportunities in the Plant
12:30 p.m. - Lunch
1:30 p.m. - Health Considerations for Dairy Beef Cattle During the Feeding Period with Dr. Russ Daly, SDSU Extension veterinarian
2 p.m. - Feedlot Cattle Lameness and Economic Impact with Dr. Jan Shearer, DVM, MS, professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine at ISU
2:30 p.m. - Roundtable discussion with all speakers
3 p.m. - Wrap-up and adjourn
A registration fee of $25 per person includes the short course, lunch and proceedings. Registration closes March 20 and the event is limited to 130 attendees on a first come, first serve basis.
To register, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-dairy-beef-short-course or go to the I-29 Moo University website at https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university.
You can also register by mailing the registration fee to Tracey Erickson at 1910 W. Kemp Ave., Watertown, SD 57201. Include your contact information and any dietary restrictions when mailing in your registration information.
For more information, contact Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension dairy field specialist, at Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu or 605-882-5140.
The I-29 Moo University Collaboration was established as a multi-state learning community connecting extension dairy staff and dairy producers from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters and on-farm tours.
For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs go to https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university.