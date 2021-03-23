SDSU dairy herd Brown Swiss history continues to shine

When it comes to dairy, it’s the black and white Holstein that most often comes to mind. They make up a vast majority of the U.S. dairy herd, but Brown Swiss cattle used to be a staple of the small family farm, and they have a special place at South Dakota State University.

The SDSU dairy herd, managed by Peter Linke, maintains registered Brown Swiss cattle as roughly 20% of its herd, and they’ve been working to improve genetics over the last five years or so.

It paid off when a few months back, a Brown Swiss heifer from SDSU won the top seller price at the 74th annual Minnesota Brown Swiss Association sale.

Attending the sale this past year was a happy coincidence. SDSU doesn’t often enter the sale, but Linke said SDSU likes to support the Minnesota event whenever possible. This year, a few students were already planning to exhibit there when the opportunity arose to show Campanile Sax 536 NP from the SDSU herd. She ended up being the top seller.

The origins of Brown Swiss in the SDSU herd date back to 1994, when SDSU opened a larger dairy facility. The university was looking to add a second breed to their 100% Holstein herd. With the help of the Brown Swiss Association, SDSU began the “Send a Cow to College” program that saw more than 35 registered Brown Swiss cattle donated in the next two years.

“In the mid-90s when this all happened, South Dakota was the only state where Brown Swiss was the No. 2 breed,” Linke said.

Today, the SDSU herd is comprised of 26 Brown Swiss and 107 Holstein cattle. Much like the rest of the country, South Dakota’s dairy industry has also moved away from Brown Swiss cattle as the No. 2 dairy breed. Jersey cattle now hold that spot.