Accurately shooting a revolver is difficult.

Nailing 10 targets in a row with that same revolver while running over 30 mph on a horse requires a whole other set of skills.

It’s a set of skills Turner Thompson has mastered at just 15 years old.

The Groton, South Dakota freshman participates in cowboy mounted shooting, a fast-action, timed event just like barrel racing or tie-down roping.

In cowboy mounted shooting events, competitors must ride in a selected, approved pattern, shooting 10 colored balloons, five of one color and five of another. They must shoot all balloons of one color before proceeding to the next.

There are over 50 approved patterns, each including maneuvers such as running around a barrel, switching directions, or going through a narrow opening. Each competition consists of three to six patterns.

Riders are required to shoot five rounds of black-power blank bullets from two different .45-caliber single-action revolvers, which means they must cock the gun in between every shot.

Thompson has shot Colt, Ruger and Stoeger revolvers, but has recently been favoring the Stoeger.

After shooting five bullets from the first revolver, the shooter must holster the first gun and remove the second before shooting the second set of balloons.

Miss a balloon or drop a gun? That will earn a rider a five-second penalty. Running the course incorrectly gets them an extra 10 seconds. A rider who falls off their horse receives a penalty of a full 60 seconds.

Thompson said he initially got into the sport because his parents got him a horse. They rode horses when they were kids and wanted him to be able to have that experience, too. His mom discovered cowboy mounted shooting and recommended he try it.

“She said if I didn’t like it after a year, I didn’t have to keep doing it,” Thompson said.

It turned out he not only liked it, but he’s really good at it.

Now, Thompson along with his two horses, Kaboom and Nicknack, travel all over the United States competing in timed mounted shooting events put on by the organization. Some of the biggest events are in Las Vegas, Guthrie, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia with the world championship taking place in Amarillo, Texas each year.

He started competing in 2019 and was ranked one of the top rookies in the sport. By 2020, he’d won the youth open world championships, a feat he repeated in 2021.

Thompson said his favorite part of the competition is the speed and getting amped up by listening to music. He wears headphones while he competes and says he listens to a little bit of everything, as long as it will pump him up.

He was listening to Pitbull when he won the Youth Open World Championships.

However, Thompson doesn’t only compete in youth events. The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) has a men’s division, a women’s division, and a senior’s division. Each division has six levels, or “classes” with class six being the highest level.

Thompson currently competes in class six of the men’s division, the highest level CMSA has to offer. The class is made up of men aged 12-60, but the more experienced competitors don’t intimidate Thompson.

“I was ranked the No. 2 cowboy in the world last year,” he said.

The older competitors also serve as unofficial mentors for Thompson and other younger riders.

The competitors see each other at several competitions throughout the year, so really get to know each other and look out for one another.

“If you go into a run and you’re not ready, people are gonna tell you,” he said.

Thompson said that even though they’re technically competing against each other, the participants are more than willing to help each other out.

“If you forgot your horse’s earplugs or don’t have your chaps, anybody will do anything to help you,” he said.

While not every horse tolerates ear plugs, most riders do use them on their mounts, even if it’s just a piece of cotton. Thompson said it’s quite a bit easier to train them if they use ear protection.

Thompson has trained two of his own horses. Repetition is key, he found, so the horses get used to the noise of the gun.

As if training his own horses and competing on a national level didn’t keep Thompson busy enough, he’s also turned his hobby into his FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project.

Groton FFA advisor Adam Franken said Thompson’s project is the most unique one he’s ever had.

“I’ve had some students that have had some interesting ones, but I’ve never had one where they’re riding around the arena at full speed and trying to shoot balloons,” Franken said.

“I have trouble hitting things standing up, so it’s pretty neat to watch,” he added with a chuckle.

To qualify as an SAE project, Thompson is required to keep track of both the training and competition the time he puts into his sport, along with any expenses and income earned.

Thompson estimated that he won roughly $1,500 during the 2021 season.

Franken said he’s impressed with Thompson’s dedication to his hobby and SAE project, especially putting in all the time training his horses and practicing for his events.

“The responsibility that he has with this project is a great character builder,” Franken said.

Thompson recognizes that fact as well. Participating in Cowboy Mounted Shooting has made him a better person, he said.

“I was a cocky little kid before I came into it and I’ve gotten humbled,” he said.

Prior to participating in cowboy mounted shooting events, Thompson competed in horse reining competitions where he found a lot of success.

“I was keeping up with the big guys,” he said. “I was not used to losing. But you come into this sport, and it can fall apart so fast.”

That’s especially true now that he’s competing at the highest level of the sport.

“If I miss one balloon, it’s over,” he said.

The sport teaches people how to lose, Thompson said. But along with that comes the sense of community and support that gives the organization a familial feel.

“You learn to encourage and support everybody. This thing really is just like a family,” he said.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.