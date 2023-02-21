Most people have a tendency to dislike bees.

Abbie Chase is not like most people.

The McCook Central High School sophomore first took a liking to bees during the summer of third grade.

Farmer’s Union put on a day camp in Salem that year and there was a young woman who taught the kids about beekeeping.

Young Chase was enraptured.

Starting in middle school, she began to ask her mom, who is now her FFA advisor, if she could start beekeeping.

Her mom, Tracy Chase, was hesitant.

Usually she had at least some sort of understanding of an FFA members’ undertaking, but bees were a different story. She knew next to nothing about them, Tracy Chase said.

But Abbie Chase was persistent and continued to ask for bees.

“I kept asking her and then finally in my eighth grade year, she said, ‘alright, let’s fill out this grant application,’” she said.

When she received the $1,000 grant from McCook Central FFA, her mom knew it was time.

She used part of the money for books on bees that could help her learn about the process.

When word got out that Chase was looking to get into bees, people in the community and surrounding areas stepped up to help her.

The first was a man named Sam, a beekeeper at nearby Golden View Hutterite Colony. He invited Chase out to the colony where she started to learn the ins and outs of beekeeping. She even got her first bees from there.

Bees need to be acquired at dusk or dawn because they’re not as active then, Chase said. During the day, they’re often not in their hives because they’re out collecting pollen.

Chase said she was nervous the first time she opened up a hive.

“I was like, ‘what did I just sign up for? What did I just do?’ So it was very, very scary for me,” Chase admitted.

But now, it’s almost second nature to her. In fact, after being slightly miffed at being in a new location, Tracy Chase thinks the bees have become accustomed to her daughter’s scent. They are significantly more relaxed around her.

Chase connected with the Sioux Falls Area Beekeepers through Facebook. Between her time at the colony and the monthly beekeepers meetings, she’s learned a lot about her new hobby.

Still, the first year was bumpy. She got her bees in the summer and things were going well.

But then the winter came.

Winter is very hard for beekeepers, Chase said. Especially in the Upper Midwest where the temperatures are particularly bitter.

“You sit there for months on end, not knowing what’s going on or if they need stuff and you can’t really open it up when it’s negative 20 out,” she said.

Unfortunately, almost all of her bees in 2021 died over the winter.

But Chase was determined.

“After losing them last year, I thought, ‘you know, I gotta keep doing this,’” she said.

She got three new hives from a fellow member of the Sioux Falls Area Beekeepers last summer and has taken extra precautions to get them safely through the winter.

She made what she called a quilt box.

Two boxes that house her bees are stacked together, over which she placed a spacer shim. On top of that, she placed sugar-soaked newspaper so that once the bees run out of honey, they can come up and eat the newspaper and get extra sugar to last the winter.

On top of the newspaper is a moisture board that her fellow FFA members made for her. This wicks away moisture so it doesn’t get too damp inside the hive.

Black corrugated plastic is placed around the entire hive. On extremely cold days, she even puts some insulation around that.

While some beekeepers send their hives south for the winter, Chase said many in South Dakota and surrounding states opt to winterize them and keep them here in order to minimize the risk of spreading diseases.

Now two years into her beekeeping hobby, the community recognizes her as an expert.

Chase recounted a story from last summer when someone called her to move a hive of wild bees from their garage.

They didn’t want to simply exterminate them because bees are so good for the environment, but they didn’t want them around their home either.

Chase put on her beekeeping suit and successfully transplanted the hive from the garage to a tree in the backyard where they have access to a wide variety of flowering plants.

She’s even come full circle with the Farmer’s Union day camp. She’ll be teaching a session on beekeeping to Salem-area youth at this summer’s camp.

Chase has turned her hobby into a small business, as well. She’s cleverly named it Abb-Bee’s Honey.

She sells more than just the sweet golden goodness of honey. She’s taught herself how to process the wax and has started to make lip balm. She hasn’t explored candle making yet, but may try that out in the future as well, she said.

Using the beekeeping as her FFA supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project, she’s required to keep records on her venture.

Chase estimates she has approximately $5,000 in assets now.

“Financially, she’s seen the scope of the cost,” Tracy Chase said, adding that it’s really helped her understand her finances.

It’s also helped her with time management, which can be tough when keeping bees. Weather can ruin the best laid plans.

“If it’s windy or raining, there’s no way you’re getting in there,” Chase said of the hive.

Presently, time is something she simply has to deal with. As winter continues to rear its ugly head throughout the region, Chase is anxious for warmer weather when she can finally open her hives and check to see how her bees weathered the cold.