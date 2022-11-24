Falling into agriculture

When you think about fall, do you think about Thanksgiving dinner, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards? Or do you think about late nights in the field trying to finish up harvesting?
For most people in the world, these two concepts of fall are completely different, but for some people, these two ideas intersect to create a perfect blend. When most crop producers of the Midwest think about how fall ties in with agriculture, they mainly think about the harvest of corn and soybeans.
When you ask cattle ranchers about this same topic, they would tell you stories of working cattle and separating pairs.
But when you combine agriculture with some of our favorite fall traditions, you can see how vast agriculture really is. Not only is fall agriculture the harvest of corn and soybeans, but it’s also apple orchards, pumpkin patches, sweet corn sales and raising and processing turkeys for Thanksgiving meals.
One of the reasons why fall is my favorite season is because of all of the activities going on. One of the most popular traditions is visiting apple orchards. I recently got the opportunity to have an interview with Grace Kopman from Prairie Blush Orchards about her family’s orchard and soon realized how growing apples is an excellent example of agriculture.
Prairie Blush Orchards had its beginnings in a cattle pasture in Lake Norden, South Dakota. Kopman and her family started in 2010 by planting the first half of their orchard. From there they planted a quarter in 2011 and another quarter in 2012.
In 2013, they started seeing some steady apples, so they jumped into selling a few. Just in their first year of selling, Prairie Blush had to sell apples by appointment only so they didn’t run out of apples too early in the year.
South Dakota doesn’t have many apple orchards, so business took off and they were in quite a demand. Even with the pressure of a demand, they also faced lots of challenges in their first few years.
South Dakota is known for its fertile ground, but it’s also known to have some challenging weather conditions. So trying to adapt an apple orchard to fit the demands of this harsh climate was a challenging task.
When the trees were still small, Kopman and her family had the job of bracing the trees to help keep them up through the strong winds South Dakota has to offer.
Kopman stated, “the wind has been their greatest enemy.”
Along with bracing trees they also decided to plant a dense wind break to take some stress off the apple trees.
Replanting was a common occurrence within the first few years of Prairie Blush. Especially when they had a tornado rip through the area. Replanting was a big project for the family at that time.
Not only are high winds and an occasional tornado an obstacle for Prairie Blush, but they also see weather challenges like hail and the dry conditions.
They’ve also come across the challenge of finding out which water the trees will grow with best. Their apple trees thrive on pond water but when they’re given well water, they don’t do as well.
So, to adapt to this, Kopman and her family installed a pond by their orchard to keep up with the demand of the trees.
As far as pests go, Kopman said they usually have problems with deer, rabbits, bugs, mice, birds, and gophers that like to burrow underground and eat at the roots of the trees.
As Kopman said, “there isn’t anything that doesn’t like an apple tree.”
I would say that would not only go for pests, but people as well. When I asked Kopman how they overcame these challenges she said, “it takes constant monitoring and some replant.”
Although replanting can be a big job, they’ve taken advantage of it by adapting their orchard to the demand of the public.
With about 500 apple trees now, Prairie Blush grows apples for eating, making pies, and making sauces. They have a big variety of apples to fit the public’s needs.
A popular apple of theirs is the State Fair apple which gets its name from being ripe around State Fair time. In total, Prairie Blush grows eight different types of apples.
They also grow pumpkins, vegetables, and other fruits.
I asked Kopman how she and her family balance all of this work. She stated, “it’s not very easy, but some years everything just kind of flows.”
When it comes to harvest dates, they try to set them for when people will be coming to the orchard. Kopman described an effective strategy they use to gauge how well their apple numbers will be for harvest.
“If there are blossoms before Mother’s Day, there won’t be as many apples. But if we see blossoms after Mother’s Day, then we can expect a good number of apples.”
So, just like corn and soybeans, there are good years and there are bad years. Grace reported that this was a good year for Prairie Blush.
Although it was very dry, they were able to keep up with watering the trees. They had to cut off a bit of water from their pumpkins for the trees, but it turned out to be a good plan in the end. Not only is Prairie Blush a “you pick” orchard, but they also have a store for their produce where they also showcase different vendors and a gift shop of their own. They even have a few animals around for kids to pet so they’re kept entertained. Prairie Blush is a very relaxing environment for friends and family to get outside and enjoy fall. Make sure to check out Prairie Blush Orchards next year to see just how agriculturally involved apple production can be.
Another popular fall tradition is pumpkin patches. My family picks out pumpkins every year to carve them into jack-o-lanterns, but pumpkins are used for more than just decoration.
Pumpkin also seems to be a staple fall flavor. I always find it neat to see all of the seasonal products that some companies come up with for fall. No matter what they come up with, there always seems to be an option with pumpkin in it.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, pumpkins are a plant native to North America and have been growing here for almost 5,000 years. Today there are over 150 types of pumpkins and all of them have a few different uses.
Even with this huge variety of pumpkins they all have similar planting, growing and harvesting methods.
Pumpkins are row crops, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The seeds should be planted in rows 6 to 10 feet apart, and within the rows, the seeds need to be 6 to 12 inches from each other.
In doing some research, I discovered that growing pumpkins on a hill can be a great strategy because it helps with drainage, pest control, and germination of the seed.
Hills help with germination because they tend to warm up soil. During the growing season, pumpkins need around 1 inch of rain per day.
Other strategies used to help pumpkins in their growing season is using row covers to protect the plants early on, adding mulch, side dressing with manure, putting bee boxes out in fields to help with pollination, and as the pumpkins get bigger, elevating them off the soil will help them from rotting.
When it comes to harvesting, Farmer’s Almanac suggests harvesting on a dry day and cutting the pumpkin off the vine with a knife or pruners. A pumpkin is never supposed to be torn from its vine.
Knowing these harvesting strategies would’ve helped my sisters and I out lots when we were younger.
We always got some wild pumpkins to grow in our backyard, so my sisters and I would always go out and try to pick them.
More times than one, we’d either rip the stem right off or we’d get too excited and pick them too early. Sometimes we got lucky enough to take one inside to show mom and dad our good work.
Although my sisters and I loved to call ourselves professional pumpkin farmers, lots more work goes into pumpkins than just pulling them off the vine. Pumpkin producers face lots of obstacles just like every other crop producer does.
They face problems with insects, viruses, fungus, and disorders. Pumpkin producers use tools like insecticides and fungicides to help prevent some of these problems from arising.
They can also plant cover crops and take diseased plants out of their fields so the rest of the field can thrive. Pumpkins are quite popular in the fall season and are seen on Thanksgiving tables in pumpkin pie and other desserts. Needless to say, this form of agriculture is quite important for this time of year.
Another important part of a Thanksgiving meal, and lots of meals throughout the year, is sweet corn. My partner for this project, Brighton McBride, got the opportunity to interview Brice Guetterman from Tom Gutterman farms in Bucyrus, Kansas.
Tom Gutterman Farms has been selling sweet corn for just 13 years, but this row crop family farm has strong farming roots five generations long.
For sweet corn, they only plant three acres, but do very well when they go to sell their produce.
Guetterman and his family sell the sweet corn they produce alongside the road in front of their house. Luckily, they live on a busy street and receive lots of business during the weekends, during the Fourth of July, and when people are headed out to the lake.
They also see lots of repeat customers coming back for more of their sweet corn. Since Guetterman and his family sell their own sweetcorn, they’re able to sell it by the dozen instead of by the bushel.
This past summer, they were able to sell a little over a thousand dozen sweet corn. I’d say that’s a pretty impressive accomplishment. I also find it interesting that all of their sweet corn is handpicked. Guetterman and his family go out into their three acres, pick all of the cobs themselves, and put them in the back of a UTV and wagon.
The farm usually starts picking by June 25, but due to some weather conditions, they planted later this year which pushed their harvest back to July 3.
This farm definitely deserves some recognition for the work they put into their sweet corn.
And recognition is most certainly what they got.
Guetterman was happy to announce that a charity called After the Harvest had contacted his family farm and asked if he and his family could plant an acre of sweet corn just for this charity so they could take it to food pantries.
After the Harvest has raised lots of money for this project and Tom Gutterman Farms is very excited for this opportunity.
Even through these high points, there were still some difficulties throughout the growing season.
Along with South Dakota, Kansas also suffered a drought this season. Due to the drought, some of the cobs were stunted and deformed at the tip. To help their sweet corn grow, they constantly irrigated through the month of June.
Luckily, the drought didn’t get this family farm down because they still had one of their best years to date.
One of my favorite topics to write about is family farms and this five-generation farm is a stellar example of what it means to be a family farm in America.
So far, I’ve supplied a glimpse into the worlds of apple, pumpkin, and sweet corn producers because of their importance in fall traditions.
All of these examples have one holiday in common, Thanksgiving.
But what’s the centerpiece of the table on Thanksgiving Day? You probably guessed it, the turkey. In America there are over 200 million turkeys and around 50 million of them reside on farms in Minnesota.
According to the National Turkey Federation, last year more than 216 million turkeys were raised on around 2,500 farms in the United States.
The most popular of all turkeys is the broad- breasted white, which is commonly seen in Thanksgiving meals because of its ability to produce more breast and thigh meat.
At birth, turkeys are raised in environmentally controlled barns and fed a blend of corn and soybean meal along with some vitamins and minerals to help keep the turkeys healthy.
According to the National Turkey Federation, to be able to raise a 38-pound tom turkey, it takes around 80 pounds of feed within 18 weeks. Hens on the other hand, take about 14 weeks to meet their market weight of 15 pounds.
Once hens and toms have reached their market weights, they’re sent off to be processed. Hens are the whole turkeys seen in Thanksgiving meals and toms are further processed into different cuts of meat.
From there, the processed turkeys are sent out to stores across the world for consumers to buy year-round, not just for Thanksgiving.
Turkey is a huge staple for Thanksgiving and a symbol for fall. This form of agriculture is bigger in America than I thought and deserves lots of recognition, not just for making our Thanksgiving meals complete, but for all the work put into these animals every day.
Fall has many seasonal flavors and traditions, all of which have ties to agriculture.
From the apple producers of South Dakota to the sweet corn producers of Kansas, you can find agriculture in not just every season but every aspect of life.
Almost every tradition in your holiday season has come to you from agriculture in some way.
When you sit back and look at your day-to-day life, agriculture is involved in so much more than what normally comes to mind.
This holiday season, be sure to look for examples of agriculture in your holiday traditions.
Editor’s note: This piece came to us from Gabby Fink, our youth crop watcher from Plankinton, South Dakota. Fink is currently a freshman at South Dakota State University. She wrote this article with her partner, Brighton McBride, for one of her ag communication classes.