The blue corduroy jacket is a familiar symbol of the FFA organization, worn as part of official dress during most FFA activities. On April 17th at the South Dakota FFA convention in Brookings, as part of a SD FFA Living to Serve Day, members removed their jackets and rolled up their sleeves to help stop hunger in South Dakota.
This service project, supported by funds from Pioneer-Corteva, Rick and Sandy Osterday, and a grant from the National FFA Foundation exemplified the portion of the FFA motto which states “Living to Serve” by teaming up with industry to fund a Meals of Hope, hands on project that combats hunger. SD FFA members and Pioneer-Corteva staff measured, poured, sealed and boxed 50, 184 meals in assembly line fashion throughout the day-long event. Members stopped in between workshops and competitive events throughout convention and left the event knowing that by giving a few minutes of their time they would make a significant difference in the life of a person less fortunate than themselves.
The Meals of Hope food packages are a hardy Pasta and Tomato Sauce meal. All of the 50,184 meals were donated to Feeding South Dakota based in Sioux Falls and will be distributed across our state by Feeding South Dakota.
Dan Carlson and Cullen Winter with Feeding South Dakota attended the event.
“This is a very impressive event, it’s wonderful seeing the FFA members giving their time to package these meals,” Carlson said.
With the huge demand they see for food, these meals will be consumed quickly, he said, estimating that the supply will last approximately 30 days.
“The FFA organization believes strongly in the fourth line of the FFA Motto 'Living to Serve,' which is why we are very excited to receive funds from both Pioneer-Corteva as well as day of event manpower assistance and interaction from their staff,” said Sandy Osterday, SD FFA Foundation President. “The event gives students the opportunity to work together with FFA members from across the state to make items that will help those in need. Knowing we are helping those in need across our state is a great feeling.”