Goat show brings in 31 animals

Nolan Hoge of Good Hope, Illinois exhibited the champion and reserve champion market goats at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Goat Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.
Barrett Carlisle of Leavenworth, Kansas judged a total of 31 goats in eight classes.
Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Cash Voegele of Lennox, S.D.; Sage Voegele of Lennox; and Jayden Allen of Mitchell, Neb.
The top five market goats’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champi-ons Jan. 29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.