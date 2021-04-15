Groton student leads South Dakota state FFA officer team

To wrap up the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention in Rapid City, six members were elected to serve as the 2020-2021 state officer team, and two members were elected to serve as FFA ambassadors.
The state officers are:
- President - Tessa Erdmann, Groton
- Vice President - John Petersen, Piedmont
- Secretary - Hadley Stiefvater, Salem
- Treasurer - Paige Lehrkamp, Hermosa
- Reporter - Alexis Hughes, Rapid City
- Sentinel - Trinity Peterson, Vienna
Ambassadors help the officers host events throughout the year. They are:
- Kayleigh Thill, Chancellor
- Kylie Harriman, Menno
Candidates vied for the six South Dakota leadership roles and went through extensive interviews. The individuals elected to the state officer team will travel across the state throughout the next year presenting speeches, facilitating workshops, hosting camps, holding conferences and conducting business for the South Dakota FFA Association. They will also represent the state of South Dakota at the National FFA Convention.