Groton student leads South Dakota state FFA officer team
top story

South Dakota FFA state officer team 2020-2021

The South Dakota State FFA officers for 2020-2021 are: Sentinel Trinity Peterson of Vienna, left, Reporter Alexis Hughes of Rapid City, Treasurer  Paige Lehrkamp of Hermosa, Secretary Hadley Stiefvater of Salem, Vice President John Petersen of Piedmont, and President Tessa Erdmann of Groton. 

 Submitted photo

To wrap up the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention in Rapid City, six members were elected to serve as the 2020-2021 state officer team, and two members were elected to serve as FFA ambassadors.

The state officers are:

  • President - Tessa Erdmann, Groton
  • Vice President - John Petersen, Piedmont
  • Secretary - Hadley Stiefvater, Salem
  • Treasurer - Paige Lehrkamp, Hermosa
  • Reporter - Alexis Hughes, Rapid City
  • Sentinel - Trinity Peterson, Vienna

Ambassadors help the officers host events throughout the year. They are:

  • Kayleigh Thill, Chancellor
  • Kylie Harriman, Menno

Candidates vied for the six South Dakota leadership roles and went through extensive interviews. The individuals elected to the state officer team will travel across the state throughout the next year presenting speeches, facilitating workshops, hosting camps, holding conferences and conducting business for the South Dakota FFA Association. They will also represent the state of South Dakota at the National FFA Convention.

