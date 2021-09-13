Regional livestock shows boost morale, competition

Before kids brought their animals to the big show ring at the South Dakota State Fair, some participated in some pretty intense regional competitions.

In Brown County, the Sweet Sixteen County Showdown featured 16 county winners from northeastern South Dakota Aug. 21. Further south in Salem, the Showdown of Champions Aug.22 brought 12 county winners from the central eastern region of the state. Both events, which are accompanied by several others in the state, have gained in popularity over the years as county competition heat up.

The Showdown of Champions

Started in 2017, the growing showdown between the 12 counties surrounding Salem has sparked intense competition in all eight show categories. Paul Grace, the show director, said that they took their inspiration from Iowa and have seen it rise to another level.

Once the process began, Grace said he has seen a shift in interest as the showdown gives those in the area another chance to show either before state or in place of state competition for those who cannot make it to Huron.

“It’s almost like the State Fair because it’s gotten so tough,” he said.

Part of what makes these regional competitions unique, Grace said, is highlighting each individual kid. With 12 counties and eight categories to compete in, they still take the time to introduce each county winner and say a few words about how they’ve done showing that year or what their interests are.

“We really make it for exemplifying the kid,” he said.