Regional livestock shows boost morale, competition

Before kids brought their animals to the big show ring at the South Dakota State Fair, some participated in some pretty intense regional competitions.
In Brown County, the Sweet Sixteen County Showdown featured 16 county winners from northeastern South Dakota Aug. 21. Further south in Salem, the Showdown of Champions Aug.22 brought 12 county winners from the central eastern region of the state. Both events, which are accompanied by several others in the state, have gained in popularity over the years as county competition heat up.
The Showdown of Champions
Started in 2017, the growing showdown between the 12 counties surrounding Salem has sparked intense competition in all eight show categories. Paul Grace, the show director, said that they took their inspiration from Iowa and have seen it rise to another level.
Once the process began, Grace said he has seen a shift in interest as the showdown gives those in the area another chance to show either before state or in place of state competition for those who cannot make it to Huron.
“It’s almost like the State Fair because it’s gotten so tough,” he said.
Part of what makes these regional competitions unique, Grace said, is highlighting each individual kid. With 12 counties and eight categories to compete in, they still take the time to introduce each county winner and say a few words about how they’ve done showing that year or what their interests are.
“We really make it for exemplifying the kid,” he said.
While Grace said state competition is still “the grand finale,” he hopes the Showdown has allowed kids to continue to show even when they’re unable to make it all the way to the State Fair.
“The competition this year in every division is (crazy),” he said.
With a free picnic hosted before the show and a growing slate of families attending each year, Grace said he applauds his whole team for making sure it runs smoothly each year. Kevin and Amber Blagg help Grace run the show and he said they hope to help it grow.
Showing at the Sweet Sixteen
Tessa Erdmann, the current South Dakota FFA president, has participated in the Sweet Sixteen every year it’s run. A slightly larger show – featuring 16 local counties – Brown County’s Sweet Sixteen is a year younger than the Showdown of Champions.
“I’m a show kid and I absolutely love another show,” Erdmann said.
When the idea was discussed, Erdmann said every show kid was excited for the opportunity to show one more time regardless of state competitions. With a higher-level show event and more opportunities to learn from judges, Erdmann said the competition has helped everyone in the area’s showmanship.
“This gave them another opportunity to compete at a higher level event,” she said.
The unsung benefit, Erdmann said, is that these shows offer a cash payout that can go toward another show animal or better quality inputs.
“At the State Fair for 4-H you don’t get that big payout,” she said.
In the three years since the show began, Erdmann said she’s watched competition rise dramatically in the county fairs and in the surrounding area. With opportunities to grow and a chance at a prize, she said her local county fairs have even taken off. No one skimps anymore, she said.
While each regional show grows, Grace said he hopes to put together a grand-grand champion idea in the next few years that would gather the winners of each regional show for one big state competition.
“My whole goal is to have a Showdown of the best of the best districts,” he said.
Erdmann said she’d love to see another show come up as getting people together and getting more sponsors on board could only help small producers in the area and get more kids excited for showing.
“If you’re gonna get a belt buckle, a big check, or even a chair that says ‘grand champion,’ (it) would draw people in,” she said.
You can see results and pictures of the 2021 shows at their respective Facebook event pages. The Showdown of Champions and the Sweet 16 are both non-FFA events but are helped by the local FFA teams.
