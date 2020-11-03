Students that would typically flood the city of Indianapolis still made their mark on the national level as they competed for awards and represented South Dakota from home at the National FFA Convention last week.
Members throughout the state were still able to participate in virtual workshops, interact with ag industry leaders in the “Blue Room,” hear messages from National FFA Officers and participate in the national band and chorus.
Even in the current pandemic members from South Dakota were shining in the spotlight of the National FFA Convention and Expo. A few of the highlights to note:
National Winner- Hunter Eide, Agriscience Research- Animal Systems Proficiency
National Winner- Danika and Matea Gordon, Sturgis- Agriscience Fair - Social Systems Division 6
Third Place Vivian Koepsell and Grace Stoffel, Agriscience Fair - Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 2
Third Place Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair - Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 5
Runner-up American Star in Agriculture Placement: Cole Schock, McCook Central
American Degree Recipients:
Alcester-Hudson- Brigita Pearl Rasmussen, Tori Rasmussen
Bridgewater-Emery- Katelyn Kotas, Kristin Kotas, Nicholas Thon
Doland- Caleb Rasmussen, Kadin LaBrie
Groton- Cassandra Townsend, Josie LaMee, Miranda Hanson
Hot Springs- Kaylen Stearns
Howard- Haley I Feldhaus
McCook Central- Blake W Pulse, Cole Charles Grasma, Cole James Schock, Kyle John Butzke, Rylee William Klinkhammer
Mitchell- Leah DiPippo
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket- Nathan Linke
Tri-Valley- Samantha Wiseman
Wall- Shelby Ruland
West Central- Clay Farmer, Gabe Lorang, Kadyn Nolz, Megan Schoeneman, Taylor McMartin
Honorary American Degree recipients: Dawn and Travis Schock of Salem
National Convention Band/Chorus: Chorus-Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Paige Peterson, McCook Central
Other Recognition:
Sadie Vander Wal, Northwestern, National Officer Nominating Committee
Tori Rasmussen, Alcestor-Hudson, National Officer Candidate