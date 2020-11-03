National Winner Gordon Social Systems Agriscience.JPG

Matea and Danika Gordon of Sturgis FFA were national winners in the FFA Agriscience Fair in Social Systems Division 6.

Students that would typically flood the city of Indianapolis still made their mark on the national level as they competed for awards and represented South Dakota from home at the National FFA Convention last week.

Members throughout the state were still able to participate in virtual workshops, interact with ag industry leaders in the “Blue Room,” hear messages from National FFA Officers and participate in the national band and chorus.

Even in the current pandemic members from South Dakota were shining in the spotlight of the National FFA Convention and Expo. A few of the highlights to note:

National Winner- Hunter Eide, Agriscience Research- Animal Systems Proficiency

Hunter Eide was a winner at the National FFA Convention for Agriscience Research- Animal Systems Proficiency

 

National Winner- Danika and Matea Gordon, Sturgis- Agriscience Fair - Social Systems Division 6

Third Place Vivian Koepsell and Grace Stoffel, Agriscience Fair - Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 2

Third Place Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Agriscience Fair - Food Products and Processing Systems, Division 5

Runner-up American Star in Agriculture Placement: Cole Schock, McCook Central

American Degree Recipients:

Alcester-Hudson- Brigita Pearl Rasmussen, Tori Rasmussen

Bridgewater-Emery- Katelyn Kotas, Kristin Kotas, Nicholas Thon

Doland- Caleb Rasmussen, Kadin LaBrie

Groton- Cassandra Townsend, Josie LaMee, Miranda Hanson

Hot Springs- Kaylen Stearns

Howard- Haley I Feldhaus

McCook Central- Blake W Pulse, Cole Charles Grasma, Cole James Schock, Kyle John Butzke, Rylee William Klinkhammer

Mitchell- Leah DiPippo

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket- Nathan Linke

Tri-Valley- Samantha Wiseman

Wall- Shelby Ruland

West Central- Clay Farmer, Gabe Lorang, Kadyn Nolz, Megan Schoeneman, Taylor McMartin 

Honorary American Degree recipients: Dawn and Travis Schock of Salem

National Convention Band/Chorus: Chorus-Kayle Lauck, McCook Central, Paige Peterson, McCook Central

Other Recognition:

Sadie Vander Wal, Northwestern, National Officer Nominating Committee

Tori Rasmussen, Alcestor-Hudson, National Officer Candidate