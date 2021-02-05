 Skip to main content
Top market lamb comes from New Mexico
SELS RESULTS

Grand champion lamb

Cache Wrye of Estania, New Mexico exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

 Photos by Empire Imagery, LLC

The reserve champion market lamb was exhibited by Brayden Bowers of Belmont, Wisconsin.

Barrett Carlisle of Leavenworth, Kansas judged a total of 64 lambs in 10 classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Brayden Bowers; Madison Rule of Hawarden, Iowa; and Stella Amthauer of Beaman, Iowa.

The top five market lambs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

