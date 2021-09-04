‘Laugh and get together’: Clay County Fair offers opportunity to reconnect after a year away

“If we learned anything about the COVID pandemic, it was this: at any time you can be told that you can’t do it,” Clay County Fair CEO and manager Jeremy Parsons said.
One of the hardest decisions ever made by the Clay County Fair Board came on July 2, 2020, when the board voted to not hold a 2020 Clay County Fair, leaving a gap in the 102 year tradition in Spencer, Iowa.
“The money from that fair would have been used to fund the next year’s fair,” Parsons said.
There were several stimulus opportunities, but none included the Clay County Fair until this past March when the fair qualified and received stimulus help.
“We laid off staff and the full time employees had a reduction of hours,” Parsons said.
Seeing that the future was bleak, a “Save The Fair” campaign started last September, about the time that the real Clay County Fair should have been starting.
“We knew that people would be thinking about the fair. Dave Potratz and John Cotton were instrumental in this campaign, which raised $1.6 million in three months.
It was humbling, organizers said. The gifts ranged from $20 to $100,000 – money to guarantee that the Clay County Fair can stay around another 100 years, Parsons said.
The campaign raised enough money so the board is able to put on a fair like normal. Parsons said the campaign will insure a savings for the future.
“It went from a bad situation to the ultimate worst situation last year,” he said. “Now that we are post-COVID, a comparison would be no fair at all versus five days of rain.”
Each year, the Clay County Fair makes maintenance improvements to the 103-year-old fairgrounds.
“We made modest improvements this year. We have a century old fairgrounds that requires fixing and maintaining, “ Parsons said.
There is a new small animal pavilion, located on the south edge of the fairgrounds. The building was formerly used as the innovation pavilion or ag market area. The building will include numerous coops and pens and a show ring for rabbits, poultry and chicken exhibits. A small office on the west end of the building will be used for educational presentations.
“There are less people on the farms so we are seeing more rabbits, poultry and chicken exhibits from city youth,” Parsons said. “Our No. 1 job at the fair is ag education. The fair has to bridge the gap and answer the question, ‘where does your food come from?’
“This is a top-notch facility and a really nice place to showcase animals,” he said.
The former building that house chickens, rabbits and poultry will become a barn for ponies and miniature ponies. The blue building that was also used by the chickens, rabbits and poultry will become a new home for the discovery stage. This area will feature ag magic shows.
Another new stage, the midway stage, located north of the regional events center, will feature various acts and musicians.
“After the pandemic, we learned that people want to laugh and gather together,” Parsons said.
Other maintenance projects completed are water and sewer lines which Parsons said “fairgoers will not see but will appreciate.”
The vendor count for this year’s fair tops 500.
“Some vendors don’t know if they will have displays with the various shortages but they will be here. The fair this year will look different,” Parsons said.
The Town and Country Innovation Show will be in the fields and gardens building, next to the art barn.
Joel Kibbie, a rural Emmetsburg farmer, has donated giant pumpkin seeds for a giant pumpkin contest. Parsons said about 15 people asked for the seeds so the excitement is growing on this contest. The tallest corn stalk contest also has interest.
In the baking competition, Parsons said that the prize money for the best cinnamon roll has been raised from $1,000 to $1,500.
Anyone can enter exhibits at the Clay County Fair. It’s open to people throughout the world. Interested contestants can access rules and regulations on the fair’s website, claycountyfair.com.
Tuesday night is family night with free admission for all after 5 p.m. Entertainment this evening will include the Lucas Oil ASCS 360 sprint cars and Tri State Late models. The IMCA stock cars will be on the track Wednesday evening. There will be some night performances in the outdoor arena including the North American Classic six-horse hitch contest, ranch rodeo, team roping and draft horse barrel racing. Gold Star Amusements will feature the midway entertainment.
In the COVID safety department, the fair will be following the Iowa Department of Health’s requirements. No masks will be required and they are not limiting capacity at the fair or in the buildings. Extra hand sanitizing stations are being added as well as a “clean team” that will be wiping picnic tables, benches, door handles, etc. on a regular basis throughout the fair.
For entertainment, four of the six grandstand acts that were canceled in 2020 rolled over to 2021.
“The ticket sales have been really strong,” Parsons said.
That’s one of the four markers fair organizers look to in determining if the fair will be strong. They track the advanced ticket sales, grandstand ticket sales, commercial vendor numbers and sponsorship revenue.
“We are very strong in all four and some of the numbers are better than we’ve seen in 10 years,” Parsons said. “But once again, we don’t take the fair for granted because we learned that it might not be there. That has to be in the back of our minds.
“I think it will be a great fair – if the weather holds,” said Parsons, who will head his 10th Clay County Fair this year.