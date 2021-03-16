All about sale barn veterinarians - Part 3

Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Which barn do I choose to market my cattle?

Our industry is trending toward being bigger and more efficient every day. If you choose to market your cattle at bigger sale barns, most of the time you will have more buyers and receive more compensation for the work you put into your cattle. As a buyer, you have more selection in the quality of cattle, the names behind them, the genetics and the phenotypes that you are looking for.

Some people choose to market their cattle wherever the markets have historically been better. Sometimes that is at smaller sale barns but most of the time, the small barns attract less volumes of people, are older producers, and mostly small operations.

What I like about running our local sale barn is that we get to see our producer’s cattle sell, get to talk to everyone, and we know who’s buying the cattle. It’s fun to be involved in our community, watch our local economy do well, and see the culmination of our producers’ hard work.

Why are people selling bred cattle?

A few reasons why bred cows are marketed at sale barns are: the producer aging with no one to take over, there has been a death in the family, they can no longer physically do the work, the market is high, it’s part of their business strategy, they are having an age dispersion, loss of pasture, etc. An astute producer only sells bred cows that will be an asset to the buyer’s herd. They should not sell problem cows (i.e. prolapses, Johnes suspects, bad feet, lumpy jaw, cancer eye) as bred cows and instead should sell those as weigh ups even if they are bred.