All about sale barn veterinarians - Part 3

Which barn do I choose to market my cattle?
Our industry is trending toward being bigger and more efficient every day. If you choose to market your cattle at bigger sale barns, most of the time you will have more buyers and receive more compensation for the work you put into your cattle. As a buyer, you have more selection in the quality of cattle, the names behind them, the genetics and the phenotypes that you are looking for.
Some people choose to market their cattle wherever the markets have historically been better. Sometimes that is at smaller sale barns but most of the time, the small barns attract less volumes of people, are older producers, and mostly small operations.
What I like about running our local sale barn is that we get to see our producer’s cattle sell, get to talk to everyone, and we know who’s buying the cattle. It’s fun to be involved in our community, watch our local economy do well, and see the culmination of our producers’ hard work.
As a sale barn veterinarian, we are the advocate for the seller by confirming what they are …
Why are people selling bred cattle?
A few reasons why bred cows are marketed at sale barns are: the producer aging with no one to take over, there has been a death in the family, they can no longer physically do the work, the market is high, it’s part of their business strategy, they are having an age dispersion, loss of pasture, etc. An astute producer only sells bred cows that will be an asset to the buyer’s herd. They should not sell problem cows (i.e. prolapses, Johnes suspects, bad feet, lumpy jaw, cancer eye) as bred cows and instead should sell those as weigh ups even if they are bred.
Who are the people buying breeding stock from sale barns?
The majority of South Dakota cattle producers are over 60 years old so they make up a lot of the buyers, but where are the young producers? It’s harder and harder for young producers to make a living in the cattle industry. They have to be so much more efficient than their grandparents and even parents. They have to run in the green and know their break evens.
Veterinary Charges at the Sale Barn
Speaking of break evens, one question we get is why are the charges for services and products what they are at the sale barn. Often times these prices are higher than what we charge our producers at the clinic or in the country. So why is that? The main reason is because sale barn veterinarians have to pay their crew. This consists of anywhere from 4-8 people who are paid hourly. We can’t get through those volumes of cattle without the appropriate help. If you’re selling at a barn where the vet prices are low, it’s because the sale barn is paying the crew and that money will still come out of your pocket at the end of the day. Just like the buyers and sellers, we have a break even that must be met. We are all in this together.
Following up our discussion on U.S. Department of Agriculture Accredited Veterinarians, this…
Conclusion of the Sale Barn Series
I hope these articles have shed light on what goes on behind the scenes at sale barns from a veterinarian’s perspective. We are grateful to be one of the handful of veterinary clinics that work the sale barns in South Dakota.
Thanks again to Dr. David Maier (Twin Lakes Animal Clinic, Madison Livestock Sales) and Dr. April Schilder (Prairie View Veterinary Clinic, Fort Pierre Livestock Auction) for your help putting these articles together!
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.